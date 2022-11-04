The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

road to recovery

The road of treatment/therapy/recovery may feel long, full of ups and downs as well as setbacks, but with positive support from friends, family, educational and/or community settings, progress along the path will be made.

 Stephanie Hill | The Lawrence Herald

A child recently shared with me the very real pain she felt from her depression and anxiety. She said one of her parents was embarrassed by her need for medication and therapy. My heart broke for her, and I wished I could make her pain go away.

However, it is not that simple, and all I could do at the time was listen so she felt heard.

Stephanie Hill is a freelance writer and a teacher at St. Joseph Catholic School in Huntington.

