“While eating an adequate amount of protein is not going to prevent age-associated loss of muscle altogether, not eating enough protein can be an exacerbating factor that causes older adults to lose muscle faster.” — Wayne Campbell, a professor of nutrition science at Purdue University.
Recently, I listened to a podcast about women’s health concerns after menopause. I was stunned to hear that after the onset of menopause, women can lose up to 20% of their bone density. Skeptic that I am, I decided to research this fact. Turns out, according to numerous bodies of research, including several articles cited on the National Library of Medicine, women lose up to 10% of their bone mass within the first five years after menopause. By age 60, according to a 2022 article by the Endocrine Society, most post-menopausal women have experienced 20% bone loss, with one in two women suffering from at least one fracture in their later years of life.
While I’ve always known bone loss was a real thing, I did not realize its rapidity and significance for post-menopausal women. I discovered that between the ages of 65-70, men experience bone loss at approximately the same rate as women, according to the National Institute on Aging. So, both men and women should be concerned about bone loss, especially if wanting to enjoy one’s senior years with a healthy body.
To those readers in their younger years, according to an article updated in 2022 by Breastcancer.org, it’s never too early to take extra measures to prevent or slow the loss of bone mass, especially if you’re over the age of 30, when the natural loss of bone mass begins.
Preventative measures for all ages include ensuring a daily intake of calcium through dark leafy greens, fortified milks, juices, and cereals, low-fat dairy products, and/or taking a calcium supplement. Additional bone maintenance measures include participating regularly in weight-bearing exercises, such as running, walking, hiking, resistance training, weight lifting, and balance exercises; either quit smoking, or don’t start it; limit alcohol consumption to 1-2 drinks per day; and maintain a healthy body weight.
Finally, another commonly overlooked item is ensuring consistent consumption of daily protein.
According to numerous recent articles, including 2019 pieces by the Mayo Clinic and Kaiser Health News, one of the biggest diet changes men and women over the age of 50 should make is increasing the intake of protein to support both muscle and bone health, especially since aging bodies process protein less efficiently. One of the most compelling reasons is reducing the likelihood of the loss of basic functioning, such as dressing self; walking up and down stairs; getting out of bed, bath, shower. Additionally, increased protein intake helps ward off illness. Furthermore, if experiencing a serious illness, surgery, or hospitalization, the added protein benefits the body’s ability to more efficiently metabolize protein, which significantly declines in times of stress, such as serious health events. This is especially important in the case of hip or knee replacement, or other similar surgery, in which large muscles will be underused.
The recommended RDA intake for protein is .8 to 1 gram of protein for every 1 kilogram of body weight (1 kilogram = 2.2 pounds) for the average healthy adult. However, according to both the Mayo Clinic and KHN, adults over 50, should lean into slightly higher levels, 1-1.2 gram of proteins per 1 kilogram of body weight, and those with chronic or acute illness or injury should consider 1.2-1.5. Ideally, this total amount is consumed throughout the day, with a serving of 25-30 grams of protein at each meal.
While supplements such as protein powders and/or ready-to-drink protein shakes are easy and convenient ways to increase protein to the diet, they should not be the only source of protein. Focus on consuming a wide array of proteins like lean meats, eggs, soy, nuts/seeds, quinoa, dairy, and beans/lentils.
If you do supplement with protein, as I am doing once per day, it is important to choose one that is low in sugar and other additives that can be harmful to the body such as heavy metals, thickeners, fillers, and extra ingredients with low nutritional value. I look for a protein supplement with as few ingredients as possible and 20-25 grams of high quality, plant-based protein. Protein supplementation is a highly personal choice, and I encourage you to take time to carefully read labels, research, and choose one wisely. It should be considered only one tool in the toolbox of healthy nutrition along with consuming a wide variety of whole foods with heavy emphasis on fresh vegetables and fruits.
Below I am sharing a recipe for my favorite way of consuming protein. It is super quick and easy. I mix it in the morning, take it to work, and sip it with my lunch. You may prefer it for breakfast, as an after work-out snack, or an afternoon pick-me-up. It can be made with regular or decaf coffee or tea. Personalize the ingredients, and make the recipe yours!
In the meantime, exercise regularly, eat whole foods — including lots of nutritious plants — maintain healthy sleep hygiene, and be mindful of your protein intake. Here’s to your health and the health of your bones! May you be strong and healthy for years to come!
Proffee (Protein coffee)
4-8 ounces of favorite cold brew coffee
4-8 ounces favorite milk (plant or dairy)
4-8 ounces ice and/or water
1-2 scoops favorite protein powder
*Milk, added water, and/or protein powder can be replaced with ready-made protein shake
Optional add ins:
1 / 2 teaspoon vanilla extract or powder
1 / 4 teaspoon cinnamon or other favorite spice
Favorite sweetener
Dash of salt
Protea (Protein tea)
4-8 ounces brewed tea that’s been cooled (black, green, matcha, etc. . .)
4-8 ounces favorite milk (plant or dairy)
4-8 ounces ice and/or water
1-2 scoops favorite protein powder
*Milk, added water, and/or protein powder can be replaced with ready-made protein shake
Optional add-ins for chai tea flavor:
1 / 2 teaspoon vanilla extract or powder
1 / 2 teaspoon cinnamon
1 / 4 teaspoon ginger
⅛ teaspoon allspice
Favorite sweetener such as honey, brown sugar, etc.
Directions for both recipes:
Combine ingredients in a shaker cup or blender.
Shake or blend well.
Drink immediately, or make ahead of time and store in the refrigerator for up to 48-72 hours; however, the recipe will need to be shaken again before consuming.