“When there is cake, there is hope. And there is always cake.” — Dean Koontz
“My idea of baking is buying a ready-made cake mix and throwing in an egg.” — Cilla Black
By the time you read this, Dear Reader, I will be celebrating my birthday.
Honestly, the way 2020 is going, I am almost afraid to celebrate, but I am throwing caution to the wind. By golly, in spite of everything that is upside down in this world, I am going to celebrate another year of life. I am going to smile, eat a ridiculously calorie-laden meal or two, drink a bit of good wine, and dang it, I am eating cake! Of course, it has to be gluten-free due to my celiac disease, but I will eat cake — chocolate cake, to be precise, because chocolate is my favorite!
Sure, 2020 has been a train wreck of a year in many ways, but fall is in the air. Even though winter is around the corner, there is something about autumn weather that makes me feel hopeful — hopeful for better days ahead. Call me crazy, but I have to believe that life has to take a turn for the better — at least, that is my birthday wish.
In addition to feeling hopeful, I feel grateful — grateful for my health, my family, my friends and loved ones, my home and my job.
To add to my list of items for which I am grateful, I would have to include an unexpected email that I received from registered dietitian nutritionist, Stephanie Ferrari, with Fresh Communications. Thanks to Stephanie, and the kind (or should I say, sweet) people at Swerve, I was thrown a “swerve” ball during the summer months when the Swerve team sent a care package of products to my house. Thanks to their generosity, I have been blessed with the opportunity to play and create with a few of their products, including their chocolate cake mix, which is featured here in my recipe.
As previously mentioned, I do have celiac disease, so I cannot eat products containing wheat, rye, or barley. Furthermore, birthday celebration aside, I do try to eat in a fairly healthy manner that works best for me. Due to an incredibly sensitive stomach/digestive system, it’s taken me years to figure out how to best eat for my body. However, I also recognize that what works for me may not work for others. Thus, when I create recipes, I try to create choices in order to adapt to a variety of tastes/needs/preferences. I prefer to eat plant-based, forgoing dairy, eggs, and meat products most of the time. Therefore, you will see that reflected in this recipe, but I also list other options if that’s not your cup of tea, or slice of cake, as the case may be.
I based this recipe upon one I found on the Swerve website. This is because since it wasn’t my official birthday, I wanted to keep the recipe fairly “clean,” and save the calorie-laden splurge for the actual big day. This is where Swerve products check all the boxes for me.
Therefore, the recipe is not only gluten and grain free, but it is also a fairly low carb treat. In fact, there isn’t one ingredient that leads me to feel guilty or over-indulgent. The leftovers store well, and it is my experience that they tend to become more moist and chewy after being stored in an airtight container for a day or two. Therefore, I can have my cake and eat it too — for several days in a row if I want — rather than saving cake for a once per year special eating occasion.
Whether you’re looking for a way to brighten a bad day, wanting to indulge without completely blowing your calories, or simply in the mood for chocolate, give this recipe a try.
Within less than an hour, your house will be redolent with the aroma of chocolate cake baking, and your taste buds will be dancing with the delightful taste of warm, gooey chocolate. Think of it as a small manifestation of making lemonade, or in this case, cake, out of this lemon of a year.
From my home to yours, I wish you healthy, happy, and homemade treats.
Chocolate Cake Mix Cookie Birthday Bars1 box chocolate cake mix (I use Swerve brand. Also, feel free to use Vanilla cake mix if preferred)
½ cup applesauce or melted butter at room temperature (I use applesauce to keep it plant-based)
1 large egg, or “flegg,” at room temperature (Recipe for flegg is below.)
1 teaspoon vanilla extract or powder
½ cup oats or your favorite chopped nuts (I use Nature’s Path organic gluten-free oats.)
½ cup chocolate chips or other candy bits, i.e. peanut butter, white chocolate, and so forth (I use Enjoy Life allergy-free brand)
Optional: White sparkling sugar
Set out egg to come to room temperature, or if replacing egg, make your “flegg” before beginning any other steps.
Likewise, if using melted butter instead of applesauce, melt first and allow it to come to room temperature.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a square baking pan with nonstick cooking spray, coconut oil, or line with parchment paper.
In large bowl, add cake mix and, using fork, gently break up any clumps.
Stir in applesauce (or butter), egg (or flegg), and vanilla extract until well combined.
Gently fold in oats and chocolate chips until well combined.
Press mixture into pan. If desired, sprinkle with white sparkling sugar.
Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the edges are golden, and the top is puffy.
Allow to cool before cutting into 16 squares. Store any uneaten bars in an airtight container. Leftover bars are especially tasty when warmed slightly in the microwave, topped off with a dollop of whipped topping, if desired.
“Flegg” Egg Replacement
1 tablespoons flaxseed (Chia seed works too.)
3 tablespoons of water.
Mix well and allow to sit for 20 minutes before mixing batter.