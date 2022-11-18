The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

thumbnail_IMG_3691.jpg

Resistance bands are an affordable, transportable way to keep up your movement goals during the holidays, even when the weather prevents you from exercising outside.

 Stephanie Hill | The Lawrence Herald

“Take care of your body. It’s the one place you have to live.” — Jim Rohn

This is my fifth installment of celebrating and encouraging movement for everyone. If you’ve read my previous pieces, you already know that my goal is fairly simple. I want to encourage everyone to move more in whatever manner works best for you, your body, and your schedule. I do not believe in one-size fits all when it comes to fitness and health goals. Instead, I am writing to explore techniques, habits, and motivations for incorporating more movement into life, even during the upcoming holiday season.

Stephanie Hill is a freelance writer and a teacher at St. Joseph Catholic School in Huntington. She is also a lifelong resident of Lawrence County. She can be reached at hill992@zoominternet.net. Or you can check out her website, stephsimply.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you