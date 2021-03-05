“Every time that you eat or drink, you are either feeding the disease or fighting it.” — Heather Morgan, MS, NLC
Were you ever made to sit at the dinner table until you ate every pea on your plate?
Those wrinkled, collapsing orbs of dull green were, well, gross — at least to my kid’s immature taste buds. Sometimes those dull greenish spheroids might get a color splash of orange from cubed or sliced carrots just as mushy and often congealed with some sort of cooking fat.
Sometimes, I would hold my breath, quickly insert a forkful into my mouth, then coyly spit it out in my napkin while pretending to wipe my mouth. Unfortunately, those paper napkins could only absorb so much, and alas, there still remained a glob of uneaten goopy green mash on my plate.
It was a duel in epic proportions — me or the pea pulp. One of us was going down in the end. Through screened windows, neighborhood children could be heard playing in the little cul-de-sac in which I lived. Sadly, there I sat, an outlaw, imprisoned at the avocado green kitchen table, staring down the enemy of mounded up, putrid peas. Tick, tock went the kitchen clock.
OK, in fairness to my parents, they were young, wanted me to eat healthfully, and strongly desired that I not be so finicky. As a parent, I now understand their viewpoint. Plus, in defense of the poor peas, they were merely being served in the manner in which most Americans were consuming them in the 1970s — canned vegetables flavored with some form of fat and salt.
Flash forward to present day, and I love vegetables! Of course, we have a wide variety from which to choose, including fresh carrots and peas. Between the produce aisle and the freezer aisle, I load my cart weekly with a rainbow of goodness, mindful of the importance of dark, leafy greens and berries.
One of my favorite acronyms for prioritizing the types of fruits and vegetables upon which to put greater emphasis, in order to assure the highest nutrition-to-calorie ratio, is GBOMBS, which comes from Dr. Joel Fuhrman. GBOMBS stands for: greens, beans (legumes), onions (and garlic), mushrooms, berries (and pomegranate), and seeds. According to Dr. Fuhrman, while all vegetables and fruits are good for you, GBOMBS are the top six cancer-preventing foods that should have the greatest emphasis when planning daily meals.
Numerous well-known, health-orientated platforms and personalities likewise encourage the consumption of GBOMBS, including Silver Sneakers, Blue Zones, Ornish Lifestyle, Joan Lunden, and Dr. Oz, to name a few. In addition to warding against cancer, these foods have also been proven to boost the immune system, prevent chronic disease, increase longevity, decrease mental decline, reduce heart disease and blood pressure, and due to their vibrant colors, are chock full of antioxidants while offering a wide variety of vitamins and minerals. Plus, these foods are high in fiber — need I preach about the value of fiber?
With this in mind, I share with you one of my favorite GBOMBS smoothie variations.
While I know that eating one’s food is preferred to drinking one’s calories for a wide variety of reasons, I personally find sound nutritional value in whole-food, plant-based smoothies that I make at home. I am especially fond of consuming them in the morning when my stomach is not feeling so great and/or I’m rushed for time. These smoothies allow me to start my day off with a blast of nutrition. Furthermore, I also drink smoothies as a useful part of my half-marathon training regime as a, ahem, “mature” returning runner (jogger, crawler, whatever you want to call it!) as the weekly mileage increases.
Like all of my smoothie recipes, think of this one as a scaffolding. Feel free to add, delete, reduce, and adjust any and all ingredients to best accommodate your nutritional and caloric needs. Although I do not feel the need to supplement my smoothies with protein powder, it is certainly a possible addition to the recipe. I prefer to make these smoothies ahead of time — such as the night before I will drink one, and save the second one for the following day.
Some nutritionists state there is a small bit of nutritional breakdown that occurs when making smoothies ahead of time, but in my mind, if it saves me time and effort — it’s worth the minor loss.
Fortify your body’s well-being with a whole food plant based smoothie. Notice how easy it is to feel like a nutritional bombshell at the beginning of your day. Plus, you can move through your day knowing that whatever else comes your way, you took time to give your heart, cells, and overall health a bit of nutritional TLC. Best of all, nutrition never tasted so good!
From my home to yours, I wish you heartfelt, healthy and homemade goodness!
Steph’s Chocolate Cherry Berry Smoothie
½ cup favorite milk (I use plant-based milk)
2 cups chopped fresh or frozen spinach
1 ripe banana
¼ cup chopped walnuts or pecans
1 tablespoon flax seed (or chia or hemp seeds)
4 tablespoons cocoa powder
¼ teaspoon ground turmeric (Optional)
1 cup frozen cherry berry medley (Can use fresh cherries mixed with favorite berries.)
½ pomegranate or cherry juice
Dash of salt
Optional: 2 teaspoons of favorite sweetener, such as pure maple syrup and/or favorite protein powder
Place in a blender in the order listed and blend until smooth.
Divide between glasses.
Drink immediately or store for later use in the fridge. If saving for later use, be sure to shake well before consuming.
Makes 2 servings.