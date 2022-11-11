The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

After a long, challenging week, Stephanie Hill says this golden-lit, fall afternoon helped her to remain grateful for nature’s gifts and the gift of her own, unique heartbeat.

 STEPHANIE HILL | The Lawrence Herald

“There are days I drop words of comfort on myself like falling leaves and remember that it is enough to be taken care of by myself.” — Brian Andreas

Several years ago, I had the privilege of taking classes in order to become a certified yoga teacher. YTT, as it is often referred, was a year-long process that involved much reading, studying, and, of course, yoga practice. One of the more fascinating facts that I learned during this process was that each person has a unique heartbeat. It is a point of awe I find myself contemplating at times when I am in need of self-comfort/reassurance.

Stephanie Hill is a freelance writer and a teacher at St. Joseph Catholic School in Huntington. She is also a lifelong resident of Lawrence County. She can be reached at hill992@zoominternet.net. Or you can check out her website, stephsimply.com.

