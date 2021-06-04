“The sense of smell can be extraordinarily evocative, bringing back pictures as sharp as photographs of scenes that had left the conscious mind.” — Thalassa Cruso
The tall eighth-grader nodded his head slightly as he handed me a basket.
“This is from my mom,” he added and ambled away on legs leaner and longer than I am tall.
Filled with several items of self-care, I slowly admired each item in the basket. Noticing a tiny tin of Nivea hand cream, I twisted off its lid. Since my hands were dry from sanitizing students’ tables, I dipped a finger into the rich, velvety cream and gently massaged it into the skin of my hands and fingers. Working the cream into my hands, I proceeded across the room and thanked the student for his — and his mom’s — thoughtful gift. I began moving about the room as I coaxed the students into a didactic conversation, and suddenly noticed a familiar aroma — Mamaw?
Mamaw, whose actual name was Maxi Musick, was my paternal grandmother. Standing 4 feet, 10 inches at her tallest, she became a widow not long after I was born during the mid-1960s. She lived in the same small, craftsman-style home in which she raised my dad and his younger brother.
Mamaw’s home was of great fascination to me, and it possessed a certain scent. This unique aroma seemed to mostly emanate from the bathroom and seep into the rest of the house. The same fragrance seemed to emanate from Mamaw’s skin. I considered this Mamaw’s signature scent.
Where was this scent coming from? Surely, it wasn’t coming from one of the students? No, that was an absurd thought. I’m tired and simply imagining Mamaw’s fragrance.
Gesticulating in order to make a particular emphasis, a strong wave of fragrance wafted through the air. A student began to talk, and I brought my palms toward my face. Then rubbing my palms together and quickly inhaling, the warm scent filled my nostrils. There she was again.
Mamaw.
Trying to force my mind back to the speaking student, memories of Mamaw crashed to the surface of my consciousness. Oh, I didn’t want to lose those remembrances, but I needed professional concentration. Nonetheless, winds of recollection continued to dance, lift, and float just below the surface of my focus, like watching autumn leaves drifting to earth outside my classroom window.
My mind drifted to summer nights spent at Mamaw’s house — Mamaw, with her thinning salt-and-pepper hair, quietly swaying in rhythm, with me beside her, as we sat on a glider that gently twanged and screeched. Not many words were spoken. The sensory thrill of summer was enough.
Heading into the TV room once night was fully settled. We would take turns bathing. Mamaw would emerge freshly cleaned, pink nightgown and robe swathing her tiny body, and that warm fragrance, like misty fog surrounding her being, emanating out each pore of her body.
Together we watched “The Rockford Files.” Before the episode began, Mamaw briskly entered her darkened kitchen, and using only the small light above her sink, she would prepare a snack. She carved perfect slices of cheese, added a few Ritz crackers, poured a glass of water for herself, and fixed a cup of Tang for me — the drink of astronauts!
We were now ready to help Jim Rockford solve his current mystery. If Jim said or did something funny, Mamaw laughed with her whole body, her soft belly jiggling with delight. When he’d act romantically with his sometimes girlfriend, Mamaw would joke that she wished James Garner would date her. Throughout the show, she and I would debate the merits of the case in our attempt to solve the crime.
By 11 p.m., I would snuggle down in a twin bed that once belonged to my dad as Mamaw, a heavy-footed, purposeful walker for such a small person, would walk through “the boys’ bedroom” to enter her own bedroom. I would fall asleep to the sounds of the C&O train cars moving around in the nearby rail yard. Safe and snuggled in the blankets, if I listened closely, I could also hear the soft tick, tick, tick of the second-hand of the square electric clock in her bedroom.
Rising early, Mamaw would make oatmeal with extra sugar for me, Sweet’N Low for her. She boiled water to make herself a cup of instant coffee, and she poured me a cup of orange juice, or if I was really fortunate, grape juice. Then, we might go to the local high school track for a walk, work around the house, work around the yard tending to her flowers or hanging laundry to dry on the line, or she might quilt, asking me to hand her pieces of material, thread, or find her thimble.
Mamaw drove a Toyota Corona for most, if not all, of my childhood. It did not have air conditioning, and so we traveled with the windows down in the summer. She required pillows on her seat to assist her reaching the pedals and seeing out of the window. Both hands were on the steering wheel — 10 and 12 o’clock. Those hands never strayed from their designated positions, and her eyes were locked straight ahead. She let me adjust the dial on the AM radio to WGNT, rather than WTCR, the home of the country music she preferred.
Mamaw was tight with her budget. She adhered to a schedule and routine. Her house was simple, but always neat and tidy. While she belonged to a Primitive Baptist church that rotated services from one rural location to another, she talked about it only if asked, and I never heard her criticize other denominations and beliefs.
Meanwhile, back in my classroom, I felt the memories loosening as I required more and more focus to keep my part of the student conversation going.
Mamaw, I hope you knew, and somehow still know, how special you are to me. You taught me to keep my head held high and to walk purposefully with firm steps grounded in simple truths. You taught me to live simply and not wastefully; laugh abundantly and with your whole body; don’t proselytize your faith, but instead, live by example; eat your oatmeal and take walks; plant flowers; go to bed at a regular time, and get up early; be kind and loving; and, always remember that James Garner was one of the greats.
I’ve decided to keep that tin of cream in my desk drawer at school in order to remind me to live by Mamaw’s simple truths as I work and teach the next generation of kids.
I wonder if I could find a way to work “The Rockford Files” into my curriculum?