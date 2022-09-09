The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

IMG_3445.jpg

It is growing season here for tomatoes, but not in Florida.

 Stephanie Hill | The Lawrence Herald

“Every season is one of becoming, but not always one of blooming. Be gracious with your ever-evolving self.” — B. Oakman

This past May, John, my husband, and I were given nine tomato seedlings that our neighbor, Dianna, had started. John purchased special potting soil, and I carefully planted those seedlings into large gardening containers. They were my pet project this summer as I tended to them like a mother tends to a baby. From suckering them to fertilizing them at specific points in the summer to monitoring the moisture in the soil to determine whether I should water or not, I tried to be the best plant parent I could be.

Stephanie Hill is a freelance writer and a teacher at St. Joseph Catholic School in Huntington. She is also a lifelong resident of Lawrence County. She can be reached at hill992@zoominternet.net. Or you can check out her website, stephsimply.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you