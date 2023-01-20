“Set goals not for the outcome itself, but for who you get to become in the process.” — Jim Rohn
My husband and daughter recently gifted me with a popular fitness watch to replace the one I have worn for 10 years. The new watch has bells and whistles that encourage movement, healthy sleep, heart health, and so forth. However, the updated icon, consistent with the former version, tends to focus on unrealistic, outcome-based goals that are not necessarily appropriate for my age, gender, body type, and fitness level.
The gadget, and its programmers, don’t know ME, the individual. And therein lies the problem in these well-intended gadgets as well as the thousands of fitness plans found on fitness watches, apps, online and in print. Therefore, in this seventh installment of my “Move into Health” series, my focus is about setting SMART movement goals that focus on your unique health needs and lifestyle.
It is easy to be swept away by programs with tantalizing titles like “9 weeks to a bikini bod,” or “8 weeks to your fastest 5K,” or “Walk your way into a new jeans size,” often prevalent in January. While there is nothing inherently wrong with any of these types of plans, I have personally found they tend to set us up for failure when our bodies don’t look like the 19-year-old model used in the workout plan, our running pace doesn’t match the 5K plan designed by a former professional runner, or our jeans still fit the same despite our best efforts.
If only there were a way to personalize plans in order to adapt to individual health goals, interests, schedule, lifestyle, body type, age, and health circumstances.
Thankfully, there is!
This year, consider setting SMART goals that focus on the process of promoting your distinct health needs as a way to focus your movement/exercise habit, rather than predetermined outcomes. There’s no need to make outlandish New Year’s resolutions, despite what the exercise industry would have you believe. We simply need to take steady, SMART steps.
SMART stands for Specific, Measureable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound processes.
This acronym has been used for years across a wide array of disciplines and settings. However, I find it just as useful as a tool for leaning into personal movement and health processes.
I find far more joy, and little to no guilt-ridden feelings of failure, when I focus on the process of a goal, rather than a specific outcome of that goal.
For example, I am currently training for a half-marathon in March; however, this year, I’ve adopted a SMART approach. Completing the half-marathon in March is specific, measurable, and based on my own current level of fitness, is achievable within my timeframe. What my plan is NOT attached to is a specific finish time or whether I will run, walk, skip, or even crawl across the finish line. Instead, my focus is about the measure of fitness I will gain in the process.
I am no longer worrying about the pace of my jogging or walking; instead, the focus is how I FEEL before, during, and after each workout with a close eye on how my heart rate is responding. If it takes me twice as long as it takes others to complete a certain mileage, I am absolutely OK with that. This journey is about the scenery along my path as well as improved cardiovascular health, better sleep, reduced anxiety/stress, and the gift of time to listen to great playlists, podcasts, and audiobooks.
Your goal may not look like mine. Think about what process you want to embrace. Increased movement throughout your day? Improved cardiovascular health? Increased flexibility and range of motion? Maybe a little bit of all three, or maybe something completely different.
Once you have decided, work through the SMART process to develop your approach. Take time to write it down or type it up. There is something about the power of slowing down your thinking, and then putting your thoughts down in some form of print that brings clarity to your ideas.
Begin first by simply reflecting on your current health status and lifestyle. What could you realistically do to move the needle toward a gentle process of increased health? Be honest in your self assessment, but not judgmental.
Once your idea is clear, write/type your thoughts using the SMART steps:
- Specific: Is your goal clear and defined? For example, the ability to walk for 15 minutes without stopping, or increased stamina to finish a 5K, or the strength to carry three grocery bags into the house independently.
- Measurable: Can it be tracked or measured? How do you know if you are making progress? If your goal is to walk without stopping for a certain amount of time, perhaps each week you dedicate three days per week to walking, starting with the length of time you can comfortably walk now, and increasing that time by one minute each successive week as long as your body is comfortably recovering.
- Achievable: Will the process be challenging, but attainable? This is the sweet spot that only you can determine. For example, given your age and health status, walking a 5K may not be realistic, but perhaps focusing on the process of walking 15-20 minutes may be attainable with small incremental increases in walking time over several weeks or months.
- Realistic: Is your goal relevant to your life purpose? For example, my life purpose is to remain mobile, heart healthy, and mentally agile in order to make a positive contribution to others for as long as I possibly can. Therefore, challenging myself with a process of increased cardiovascular health is one of a handful of processes I can realistically develop.
- Timely: Can you set a date in order to hold yourself accountable to the process? This is why the process of training for half-marathons works for me. I can choose an event that fits my schedule, and gradually build toward that goal. Plus, I make a monetary commitment, which I know will hold me accountable. Along the way, I find ways to celebrate, enjoy, and embrace each little step in the process. Once the date has come and gone, I will consider my next SMART process that will further my health and ultimately, life purpose.
You do not have to run a half-marathon like me to embrace the process of SMART goals. The point is to let go of certain outcomes established by others who don’t know you nor have your same values. Rather, get clear on your life purpose, then ask yourself what you can do to improve your own health toward achieving that goal. Don’t beat yourself up with unrealistic expectations of others. Get quiet, get honest, and get “smart.” With this clarity, you will be able to come up with the best approach for you.
Here’s to your smart version of healthy in 2023. May you continue to fulfill your own life purpose with vitality! And, don’t hesitate to reach out, and let me know how it’s going! I am cheering for you!