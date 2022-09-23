“To enjoy the glow of good health, you must exercise.” — Gene Tunney
Recently I have written a couple of pieces focused on the importance of incorporating movement into your life. I believe movement benefits everyone and can add years to your life and life to years. Therefore, this month, I’d like to blow open the myth that fitness requires a gym, a club membership or expensive equipment. Rather, I’d like to shed light on free, nearly free, and budget friendly ways to increase movement and exercise.
Remember, in a capitalistic society, corporations and businesses want to make money. Not that there’s anything inherently wrong with that, but my point is that you do not have to buy into all the slick marketing. As a consumer, you DO have choice. So when those social media pop-up ads try to convince you that you need this “exclusive, just-for-you, one-time only offer” for a studio/gym membership or the “latest, greatest, in-debt-until-die” exercise equipment, you absolutely have my permission to walk away.
In fact, walking, according to both the Mayo Clinic and University Hospitals Network, is “just as good as any other form of exercise.” Of course, walking at a steady pace for a given period of time is the best, but all forms of walking count toward your overall health. Walking for exercise is free; all you need is a supportive, comfortable pair of shoes. It can be completed solo or with friends, indoors or outdoors. However, walking isn’t the only inexpensive way to increase movement and exercise into your life.
You can do housework or yard work as a workout. Cue your favorite up-tempo tunes, set a timer, if you’d like, and get to work. Keep moving until the job is done or the timer rings –whichever works best for you.
If you have younger kids or grandkids, play with them. Take them to a park if you don’t have access to a yard. Better yet, ask them to join you while you walk, bike, hike or jog. Play soccer, shoot some hoops, throw frisbee, toss a baseball or softball. Other options include volleyball, pickleball, tennis, golf (make sure you’re walking if you want the full workout), badminton, and so on. There are so many ways to move, play, and enjoy your kids/grandkids and even get to know some of their friends. Of course, all of these activities can also be enjoyed with friends!
“Free workout options include walking, pushups, planks and walking up and down the steps of your house.” — Joe Cannon, MS, certified strength and conditioning specialist, NSCA certified personal trainer
Make use of equipment at home and YouTube or other streaming videos. With just your body weight, a chair, and stool, you can get a whole-body strength workout. You can even use canned goods and water bottles as “weights.” There are so many free workouts available online that require little to no equipment that can provide fantastic cardio and/or strength workouts.
Two worthwhile items I do regularly use are a quality yoga mat and athletic shoes. Both of these are versatile and worthwhile investments. The yoga mat not only can be used for yoga, but it can also be used for any type of exercise that requires time on one’s back, belly, hands or knees. This one-time investment is portable; it can be used on a back deck or patio, carried to the park, or taken along when traveling.
A pair of well-fitting shoes is important. I am always willing to invest a bit more for personal service to determine a proper fit for a supportive workout shoe from my local neighborhood running/walking store.
Other pieces of inexpensive equipment to consider:
Exercise bands and/or tubing (love these inexpensive items!)
- Free weights, kettlebells, and/or medicine ball (in light, medium, and “heavier” variations)
- Jump rope
- Step bench (can be used both for cardio and strength training)
- Fitness ball (can be used for a variety of core exercises)
- Exercise DVD or apps (many apps are free or a low-cost)
Learn to be a savvy shopper. You don’t automatically have to buy from one place, nor do you need to purchase items all at once. Gradually add pieces, and consider purchasing used items on Amazon, eBay, Facebook market, Goodwill, and consignment shops. I am often amazed at what I find at both Goodwill and consignment shops for next to nothing.
I love to find free fitness plans online and modify them to fit my age/fitness level. There are so many good sites, many of which I outlined in a previous article. Once you find a plan you like, there are no decisions to make. Simply follow the outlined plan. Your heart, mind, and body will thank you.
One word of caution, however: Be sure the plan is appropriate for your level of fitness. You want to set yourself up for success, so choose wisely.
Other budget-friendly tips include:
- Split a gym membership with a friend. Many gyms offer a payment plan that allows you to bring a friend for “free” for x-number of workouts.
- Join walking or running clubs. Many parks, walking/running shoe stores, and even some malls offer these for little to no cost
- Join community gyms. Many religious centers and some communities offer gym memberships for little cost to no cost.
- Try donation-based classes. Many yoga studios and community centers offer weekly donation classes that are paid as or if you can.
Bottom line, you do not have to pay much, if anything, for a quality workout.
Other than perhaps quality footwear, you can absolutely get an excellent workout without spending any of your hard-earned money. Therefore, don’t let budgetary restrictions keep you from putting a little pep in your step and vitality in your years. Exercise your right to ignore those money-mongering marketers, and take charge of your own health AND budget!