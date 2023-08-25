“In 1993, Texas chose the red grapefruit as its state fruit. The red grapefruit was chosen because it was the first fruit ‘invented’ in Texas, and grapefruit trees have built more revenue than any other fruit tree in Texas!” — Wintersweetz.com
I was absolutely surprised to learn that the grapefruit was once named the “forbidden fruit” in the mid-1700s by a reverend searching for the identity of the original tree of good and evil from the Garden of Eden in the Caribbean Sea. Years later, that same “forbidden fruit” tree was brought to Texas by Spanish missionaries in the late 1800s and given to local farmers in the southern area of the state. Little did those Texas missionaries know that the Rio Grande Valley possessed fertile soil and subtropical weather, creating ideal growing conditions for grapefruits.
Stephanie Hill is a freelance writer and a teacher at St. Joseph Catholic School in Huntington. She is also a lifelong resident of Lawrence County. She can be reached at hill992@zoominternet.net. Or you can check out her website, stephsimply.com.
