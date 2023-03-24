“Remember the acronym G-BOMBS, which stands for Greens, Beans, Onions, Mushrooms, Berries and Seeds. These foods fuel your body with protective micronutrients and phytochemicals that support your immune defenses and have a wide range of health-promoting effects. And here’s a bonus: They’re delicious!” — Joel Fuhrman, M.D.
Beginning in December, I spent 16 weeks preparing to run, walk, or even crawl a half-marathon. For those who are natural distance runners, completing a half-marathon is no big deal. However, for someone like me, it was a challenge, but it was an overall positive experience.
While preparing for this half marathon, I was battling an injury — one that did not affect my running, per se, but one that will ultimately require surgery. Therefore, I knew I wanted my nutrition to solidly support the recovery of my middle-aged body. However, for the sake of full disclosure, I still indulged my penchant for dark chocolate on a daily basis!
I read, and continue to rely upon, the most up-to-date nutritional studies out of respected research institutes such as Harvard, Northwestern University, Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic and so forth. Additionally, I read more popularized sources of research such as Michael Pollan and National Geographic author/researcher, Dan Buettner, and his study of Blue Zones, as well as a few other noted sources. The point is, I don’t make my food choices lightly, especially since I must also balance out these choices with my celiac disease and food sensitivities while still consuming food that looks great and tastes even better.
For a whole slew of reasons, I rely on a whole food, plant based diet 90% of the time, and this recipe that I created during my half-marathon preparation is an example of this. I want my meals to be alive with color, texture, and balanced flavor, with a bit of spice thrown in.
Additionally, I try to regularly consume GBOMBS — greens, beans, onions, mushrooms, berries, and seeds — for the most nutritional bang for my buck, and this recipe has four of the six of them.
If you prefer to add meat, my recipe can accommodate your preference. You could choose to replace the beans with chicken or seafood, or keep the beans, and add in meat. Spices are optional, and I have made a note regarding why I add them. I typically serve these enchiladas on a bed of leafy-greens and top them with a dollop of guacamole and chopped scallions. However, you could serve them on top of rice, quinoa, or simply as they are. Feel free to get a little frisky with the toppings of your choice!
Personal food choices are the N = 1. Therefore, I would never presume to tell anyone what they should or should not eat. Nonetheless, I think most of us can agree, you can’t go wrong consuming a bit more veg.
From my home to yours, I hope you enjoy this recipe!
Green and White Enchilada Bake
1 / 2 cup vegetable broth or water
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 cup chopped onion
1 / 2 cup chopped mushrooms, any type, optional
1 / 2 cup chopped red, yellow, or orange bell pepper
2 teaspoons nutritional yeast (can substitute equal amounts of grated Parmesan or chickpea flour)
1 / 2 teaspoon onion powder
1 / 4 teaspoon crushed red pepper, optional
1 / 4 teaspoon turmeric powder, optional
Dash of black pepper, optional
1 15-ounce can great northern beans, drained
1 4-ounce can green chiles
1 package low-sodium taco seasoning
8 ounces frozen spinach, thawed and drained
1 can green enchilada sauce
6-8 tortillas, depending upon size (I used gluten-free tortillas)
2 cups shredded cheese, your choice (I used a vegan substitute for photos, but I’ve also gone without it)
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a small casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray.
Chop onion and bell pepper, if using.
Heat a saucepan over medium heat.
Add minced garlic and broth, stir. Add in onion and bell pepper, stir well. Allow to simmer until vegetables begin to soften, about 3-5 minutes.
While vegetables are cooking, stir in nutritional yeast and onion powder. If using crushed red pepper, turmeric powder, and dash of black pepper, stir those in as well.
Meanwhile, open, drain, and rinse the beans; stir into the simmering vegetable mixture.
Stir in green chiles and taco seasoning into the simmering vegetable and bean mixture, and allow it all to simmer for another 3-5 minutes, continuing to stir.
While the vegetable/bean mixture is simmering, stir in the spinach and allow it to simmer and wilt into the rest of the ingredients.
While vegetables are simmering, set up all tortillas, taco style, in the casserole dish.
Remove vegetables from heat; then, divide and fill tortillas with vegetable/bean mixture, folding down one side over the other, and using a toothpick, if needed, to keep closed.
If there is any remaining vegetable/bean mixture, pour over the tops of the closed tortillas.
Pour a can of green enchilada sauce over the closed tortillas. Top with desired cheese, if using.
Bake, uncovered, in the oven for approximately 25 minutes until sauce is bubbling at the edges. Feel free to turn on the broiler for the last minute or two to brown the top of the casserole if desired.
Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 5-10 minutes before serving. Makes 3-4 servings, two enchiladas per serving.
Top as desired.
Refrigerate any leftovers for up to 5 days.
*Note: Spices are a personal preference, so you choose if you want to add these ingredients.
Here’s why I do:
- I use turmeric daily as an anti-inflammatory agent. When cooking with turmeric, I pair with a dash of pepper as the pepper enhances the absorption of turmeric in the body by up to 2,000%. Together, both spices reduce inflammation and improve digestion.
- I also regularly use crushed red pepper flakes and red pepper for its ingredient, capsaicin, which soothes stomach issues, boosts heart health, and fortifies the immune system.