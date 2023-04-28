The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The bright, beautiful color of the Heal & Recover Smoothie is due to its colorful ingredients full of healthy vitamins and antioxidants.

 STEPHANIE HILL | The Lawrence Herald

”Our food should be our medicine, and our medicine should be our food.” — Hippocrates.

As I’ve recently written about, I have been recovering from a surgical procedure of the spine, specifically my neck. Prior to surgery, I spent time talking with the doctor’s nurse about what to expect and how to prepare. One point of preparation was to plan for soft foods as part of the recovery process, as I would most likely experience difficult or painful swallowing.

Stephanie Hill is a freelance writer and a teacher at St. Joseph Catholic School in Huntington. She is also a lifelong resident of Lawrence County. She can be reached at hill992@zoominternet.net. Or you can check out her website, stephsimply.com.

