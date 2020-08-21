“To be what we are, and to become what we are capable of becoming, is the only end of life.” — Robert Louis Stevenson
Standing on the crest of a small hill, my senses were heightened. I could feel the weight and seemingly taste the moisture in the air. Scents of earth, rain and floral encompassed me.
Dewy variations of pink, red and coral stood out in contrast to the overcast dawn. Meanwhile, the unmistakable melody of creek water rushing over rock, bed and banks provided additional ambiance to the unfolding morning. There could be no mistaking it, this was a brief interlude before the showers once more resumed.
Down the hill I trotted, past the pristine rows of roses and on toward my companion for the next hour or so, Four Pole Creek, or “Four,” as I have come to think of it.
“The more I run, the more I want to run, and the more I live a life conditioned and influenced and fashioned by running. And the more I run, the more I am certain I am heading for my real goal: to become the person I am.” — George Sheehan
Hello Friend. My heavens, but you are swollen today, full as a tick bug, as my Papaw used to say, from the feast of overnight rain. It’s good to see you looking lively today. Your rhythmic song will be a welcome distraction from the noise in my mind.
You see, a stunning new realization has recently taken root in my mind. It whispers conspiratorially to me that I have reached a point in my life in which the years ahead are likely to be less than the years I have lived. What am I to do with this information, I ask you? It is such a staggering revelation.
What’s more, my aqueous friend, the image reflected in my bathroom mirror no longer matches the image in my head. There are these white hairs at my left temple and even more sprinkled throughout the parting of my hair. Likewise, there are lines, especially when I smile, that run from the top of my cheekbone down toward my jaw line! Tiny versions of those lines romp across the top of my lip, corners of my eyes and all along my forehead. How am I to be with this?
It seems I am not the only one changing. I keep running across pictures from previous years in which family and friends look different. They look incredibly young in those pictures — like unfledged, inexperienced youth. I don’t recall that image. In my mind, they are ever the responsible, mature and wise people who never age, but remain frozen in time — never too young or old.
Oh, and Four, there are all of these nagging aches and pains. They niggle me awake during the night or flare up in the middle of work. Sometimes, I downright hurt all over, and I can’t determine the cause. However, I can tough out these minor hurts. I can. It’s the suffering of my loved ones that trouble me more.
I see my loved ones injured, battle-scarred, aging and/or struggling. I want to help, to make them better, to help them feel whole again. Even more than their ailing physical beings, I want to offer peace to the emotional wars waging within their minds and hearts. I try.
I do try to help in small ways, but I am not a doctor — I don’t even play one on TV. Thus, at times, I feel limited in what I can do to ease their burdens, pains and sorrows.
Still, it encourages me to see you full of vitality. For a couple of weeks, you have been waning. Your shallow flow lacked its usual energy and zip. It is good to see your waters revived once more.
By the way, did you take care of the terrapin that I sent your way recently? It was headed away from the safety of boundaries of your banks toward the traffic rolling alongside you. I picked it up, even though it seemed offended by my action, and placed it carefully within your borders. Hopefully, you were able to redirect its journey to safer ground.
Back to my original point, Four. Have you any thoughts, ideas, or insight you can offer?
It seems as if your soundscape is whispering commentary. Perhaps, if I quiet my head, I will hear it.
“Life is a lively process of becoming.” — Douglas MacArthur
Four, I can’t help but notice that you have more riffles, rapids and runs today. It’s nature’s way of breathing oxygen into your waters. In return, your waters can give support to the life in, below and around you.
Earlier in the week, your waters were different. They slowly glided from one pool to another. Of course, it was quite hot outside. I couldn’t help but laugh at the number of neighborhood dogs splashing around or sitting in the cool shallows of those pools. You remain ever the friend to the creatures in need, no matter levels and speed of your waters.
I have to ask though, do you ever hurt? Do pollutants irritate you? What about those pesky people trying to reconfigure earth around you in order to build in the name of progress? Does that cause you pain as the drainage of rainwater and groundwater shift, ultimately influencing the levels and speed of your flow?
Do you mourn for your former self or for the forested neighbors that must have once lined your banks? Regardless of those things you cannot control, it seems to me that you keep going, keep giving, keep supporting life to those in need of water.
Your waters are gathered from different sources. There are times, like today, when your waters are swift, becoming deep and darkened with the mud of debris, rocks and earth. Other times, like this past week, your waters are nearly still as you become shallow and more clear.
No matter what you are becoming, though, Dear Four, you remain ever Four Pole Creek, part of the Ohio River Watershed that feeds into the grand Mississippi River and empties into the Gulf of Mexico flowing into the Atlantic Ocean.
Along the way, some of your water is evaporated into the air, cooled, condensed and eventually returned to the earth — molecule by sweet molecule — a single droplet that is all part of the larger body of creation.
Four, in spite of your continuous changes, from the levels of your water, to the shapes you take; from the color of your waters, to the speed at which it flows; and from the lives that your waters support, to the beauty you offer the landscape, you are constantly evolving, ever changing and continuously becoming. Yet, you remain a creek, one creek in the great cycle of water.
“By being yourself, you put something wonderful into this world that was not there before.” — Edwin Elliot
Like you, Four, I am changing, and so is the life around me. Some of my loved ones have flowed on to their heavenly shores, while many others remain bound to the earthly waters of life.
Like you, no matter my shape, my hurts, the gray of my temples, the lines of my face, or the pace at which I move, I am still me. I will remain me — becoming, evolving and adapting to the changes within and all around.
One day, I will dance among the ether of your molecules. Together, joined by those who slipped ahead, we will become part of the great cycle — the ever more and ever was.
Thank you, Four. Your song returned me to the hill of roses. Back to where I started.
This running cycle is complete. You were a fine companion.