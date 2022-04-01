“No matter how slow you go, you are still lapping everybody on the couch.” — Unknown
I try to be careful about how I refer to my running practice. I typically attempt to lower the expectations of the readers/listener with some sort of self-deprecating humor. Why? For one, I can’t take myself too seriously — but I’ve also had too many encounters with competitive souls who immediately insist on knowing my stats/pace/race times in order to determine, it seems to me, how to best classify me — real competitive runner or wannabe.
I am not ashamed of my snail-like pace when I run, but I have allowed myself at times to feel less-than, especially in conversations with runners who throw around finishing times and running paces like body-builders flexing their muscles in a gym mirror. If running paces were bicep bulges, then mine would be that proverbial image of a skinny kid with biceps drooping down like a lower-case u. Maybe not the best illustration, but the point is this: I still cover the same distance and cross the same finish line as any other runner, and I have finally decided to no longer feel like a less-than runner because I am not as fast.
Since the week following Thanksgiving 2021, I had been training for the 2022 Shamrock half marathon/marathon weekend in Virginia Beach. I committed to completing as many of my long Saturday runs as possible outside, despite winter weather, and incorporated more strength training, stretching, and a weekly yoga session.
Since this was the 50th anniversary of the Shamrock, it was sure to be a big event for the town, especially with many of the COVID restrictions of last year lifted. But, runners still had the option to run it virtually.
So traveling to Virginia Beach this year, I knew I was ready to give it my best — nothing record breaking, but I was ready to enjoy the fruits of my consistent winter efforts! Upon Thursday’s arrival, my husband and I could sense the town’s atmosphere — full of anticipation, joy and celebration. Signs welcoming visitors were posted throughout, and we met numerous people in the service industry expressing their genuine excitement for the “first event of the season.”
On Friday, John and I interacted with other participants at the Shamrock Sports and Fitness Expo. Like me, they were there to not only pick up their race day bib and shirt, but also to browse the vendors’ displays and soak up the levity leading up to the event. What surprised me the most was that there were so many other runners who, like me, did not fit the stereotype often associated with runners. All ages, shapes and sizes were represented.
Being surrounded by the high-spirited energy of all those different types of runners made me rethink my own feelings — I told John, over dinner that night, that I was no longer going to choose to feel less-than because I am not a fast or competitive runner.
I run, therefore I am a runner.
Bottom line, I find joy in any movement, but especially running. Running is what I do to reduce stress, increase my sense of energy and positivity, it provides me the ability to sleep soundly, and other countless benefits. Furthermore, after years of experiencing the captivity of an injury, I feel grateful for having the ability to recover and move my body freely.
Ultimately, this year, I decided to virtually run the half-marathon on Saturday instead of Sunday, when the actual Shamrock was scheduled. I made this choice in order to have the rest of Saturday, after my 13.1-mile run, to enjoy the beach and relax before driving home on Sunday.
Saturday morning, I began my personal half-marathon at the starting line area at 7:30, the official start time of the following day. All the while, John kept driving in a loop, repeatedly checking on me, and shouting encouragement through the car window. He met up with me at the halfway point so I could take a drink break before heading back into town.
Reaching the halfway point, I felt strong. However, since I had trained through winter, I was acclimated to cold temperatures. It had been months since I had run in the 70-degree temperatures like on this day. My pace began to slow as I neared the end. Still, I finished. I. Ran. In fact, I ran slightly over 13.1 miles.
Dear Reader, I am a runner, and I will never allow myself to again feel slighted by my pace, my age, my stature, or any of those supercilious definitions — AND neither should you — no matter what your endeavors. God designed our bodies for movement, and we should celebrate and enjoy that ability. One day, Dear Reader, I may not be able to move freely, but that is not today — and so, I will continue to walk, hike, move, stretch, and, yes, even run.