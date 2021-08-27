“Kind words can be short and easy to speak but their echoes are truly endless.” — Mother Teresa
It is Saturday morning, and I was once more at Ritter Park for my weekly run. Arriving a bit later in the morning than originally planned, the sun had burned off most of the fog, and the temperature was beginning to rise. Early morning exercisers were chatting or packing up vehicles in the parking lot as late-morning exercisers began disembarking from their vehicles. It reminded me of shift changes from long ago when I once worked at a fast-food restaurant.
Sweat came easily in the August heat, and my breathing quickly became more rapid. I felt my pace slowing — although, to be perfectly honest, I don’t run particularly fast on any given day. My desire to be here at an earlier time added further negativity to my mindset. Nonetheless, in spite of part of my mind urging me to quit, I continued on toward the goal I had set for myself at the onset.
Prior to driving to the park, my day had not begun auspiciously. A glass-framed picture had randomly fallen off the wall, crashed onto the kitchen floor, taking with it a glass candle from the counter below it. I was upset because the picture, containing one of my favorite quotes, had been framed and given to me by one of my sisters. The clean-up took quite a bit of time, only to be followed by another larger item breaking in our main bathroom, sending me into a temporary river of uncontrolled tears as I wondered what else could go wrong.
Ahead on the path, I observed a man walking three dogs. Two of the three pooches were incredibly large — I am not certain of the breed, perhaps Great Danes. The other dog was tiny, made even smaller looking by its companions. As I drew closer to the dog walker, he kindly stepped off the crushed pebbled path with his dogs, and I wished him a “good morning.”
“Good morning to you. I hope you have a great jog,” he responded.
His words were like magic beans as I felt my energy suddenly seem to grow. I could have a great jog — no matter the pace. Plus, given my slower stride, I had more time to take in the trees with their whispered leaf secrets, listen to the creek alongside the path gurgling its story of travels, and I had enough breath to pay forward encouragement to others. Ultimately, the stranger’s moment of kindness positively impacted the rest of my slow, but steady run, and I was able to run the length of my modest distance goal.
“As much as we need a prosperous economy, we also need a prosperity of kindness and decency.” — Caroline Kennedy
Sitting down a bit later for a bite to eat, I fired up my laptop and opened a news app. Scanning through one depressing headline after another, I began to notice the positive vibes from the morning run beginning to wane. It seemed like the entire world, including our own country, could benefit from more acts of kindness and generosity — which made me curious. Were there any tangible benefits of kindness? I clicked off the disheartening news feed and began my research.
According to the Mayo Clinic, as well as several other leading research hospitals, kindness increases your levels of energy and instantly boosts your mood — so that effect of that man’s words weren’t my imagination. Offering simple gestures of kindness increases one’s self-esteem, sense of empathy and compassion. Kindness has been shown to increase life span.
Furthermore, kindness decreases blood pressure, but increases levels of oxytocin, the feel-good hormone.
In the brain, kindness decreases cortisol, a stress-inducing hormone, but increases serotonin and dopamine which in turn improves your sense of well-being and feelings of satisfaction. Acting or receiving kindness also enhances endorphins, the brain’s natural painkillers. Practicing kindness also reduces stress, anxiety, depression, and boosts the immune system. I was already feeling better just reading about kindness as opposed to how I felt reading the news.
“Kindness costs nothing.” — Irish proverb
Psychologists and sociologists also note that kindness is contagious. It has a ripple effect. In fact, studies indicate that if you receive a kind word, gesture, or act, you are more than likely to pay it forward to another person as I found myself doing at Ritter — offering words of encouragement to other runners and walkers I encountered.
In a world in which social media continuously hawks wares of the latest, greatest, and always pricey health supplement, here’s one tried-and-true, scientifically supported method that will not empty your bank account: kindness.
I am but one small voice in a world filled with thunderous voices and even louder, enticing distractions. Answers to global, national, and local problems, I do not have. What I do have is the ability to act kindly. If each person reading my words offered one or two acts of kindness every day to others with whom they encounter, and they in turn did the same, then they did the same — like ripples traveling down the Ohio River in the wake of one boat, what an effect those acts of kindness might have.
Take more time to notice when people smile; speak kind words; open the door for you; allow you to enter a crowded lane of traffic on a backed-up commute route; or, simply offer to help you. Notice, and pay those actions forward. Rather than feeding your soul with the negative loop of blaring headlines with the motto, “if it bleeds, it leads,” and the frenetic diversions of screens, focus instead on the precept, “if it’s kind, it’s aligned” — aligned with health, wellness, positivity, and most of all peace — for you and the recipient.