“In this earth/In this soil/In this pure field/Let’s not plant/Any seeds/Other than seeds of compassion/and Love” — Rumi
My husband and I love shows about nature, with PBS’s “Nature” among our favorites. Recently, an episode of “Nature” featured animals that survive on the most extreme terrain of the Alps. This episode fed our minds with its breathtaking cinematography of an extraordinary landscape and the unique variety of animals adapted to the Alpine mountain climate. It was while the narrator and filming focused on the spotted nutcracker scene that a seed was planted in my mind.
In the Alpine world, the Swiss stone pine exists, thanks in large part to the work of the spotted nutcracker. The nutcracker relies on the seeds of the Swiss stone pine for food.
Even though this tree only produces seeds between the months of August and October, this bird is able to survive year round in the harsh conditions of the Alpine climate because of its ability to stockpile these seeds in a wide variety of locations and remember their hiding spots. The birds naturally seem to select places that prevent their collection from being stolen by scavengers.
Interestingly, these carefully selected locations are also less likely to support seed germination — at least for several months. Thus, these hidden seed-pantries enable the spotted nutcracker to eat year round, including feeding its young in the spring.
Fortunately, for the Swiss stone pine, it can live for as many as 500 years — which works in the favor for both the tree and spotted nutcracker. In fact, even if only one to two seeds per year from the nutcracker’s hidden caches remain uneaten, and therefore germinate, it is enough to keep the tree viable for hundreds of years. Thus, making this symbiotic relationship an ideal partnership for the continuation of both species.
One seed. Hidden, dropped, or lost — remains idle until the conditions change.
One seed. Full of potential — enough energy to fuel the growth of a new seedling.
One seed. Serendipity — precise temperature, water, oxygen, light.
One seed. Free to break through its hardened shell and begin growing.
From one seed of the Swiss stone pine, a root first forms, followed by a shoot that will grow into its stems, branches, and needles. Over the years, as the seedling extends into maturity, the tree will endure countless challenges. From strong winds to avalanches, from temperatures well below freezing to extremely warm, from blizzards to summer storms, this tree finds a way to persevere.
However, the Swiss stone pine does not survive all those hundreds of years without breakage. In fact, the trunk of this tree is so brittle that its top may be repeatedly broken off in harsh conditions. Despite its brokenness, it continues to grow and produce seeds that are edible — not only for the nutcracker, but also for other birds, animals, and even humans.
Often referred to as the “Queen of the Alps,” the Swiss stone pine survives its brokenness and storms by forming lateral shoots that often re-sprout in response to the weather conditions.
The nutcracker typically only consumes about 80% of the Swiss stone pine seeds it hoards. Therefore, groups of seeds often germinate together in one spot, and numerous trees sprout together. What often appears as one tree with multiple trunks is actually several trees growing together in one root system.
Even if the nutcracker would happen to eat all of the trees’ seeds for several seasons, the Swiss stone pine’s seed cycle includes a mast season, every four or five years, producing so great a quantity of seeds that it would be impossible for all of its seeds to be consumed — ensuring the tree’s survival, but also the survival of any Alpine creature that relies on this tree for shelter or food.
One seed. One tree. One bird. Watch the ripples expand.
Reflecting upon this unique symbiotic relationship, I was reminded of our own human-to-human interactions. Imagine the seeds each human can potentially plant. Many of these seeds foster our own well being and the well being of others as we cultivate friendships and relationships for the mutual benefit of all involved. These relationships eventually sprout into new families and new friend groups.
Seeds planted with coworkers, neighbors, as well as complete strangers, can germinate ideas, thoughts, and other notions that, one day, may benefit that person. From the compassionate gesture of helping a complete stranger to private gestures of kindness unseen or unheard by those benefiting, from one tender word of encouragement to one empathetic ear, we all have the ability to sow seeds wherever we go.
Even when we are broken by the squalls, obstacles, and difficulties of life, through the rooted and interconnected relationships of our germinated seeds, we can find the strength to rise again. In conditions ranging from the most arid to emotionally drowning, from the frozen heart to impassioned flare of tempers, our propagation of seeds comes back to us again and again, making us more resilient, stronger and able to persevere, allowing us to continue to produce even more seeds.
One positive word. One helpful deed. One encouraging smile. Seeds are planted.
Perhaps they remain dormant in the recipient’s being for days, weeks, months, even years. Nonetheless, one moment, under the right circumstance, that seed will take root, sprout, and soon enough branches and root systems, like Swiss stone pine trees, will expand over the mountains of time. You may not see it, but your one choice, your one act, repeated throughout your life, may create a forest from which many will be nourished and find shelter.