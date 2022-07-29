“There are some things you learn best in calm, and some in the storm.” — Willa Cather, The Song of the Lark
“This too shall pass.”
Typically, this phrase is spoken during times of trouble, stress, or suffering. However, what about during the good times — those really sweet, special moments? Why don’t we say those same words then? Wouldn’t it be worth acknowledging that this wonderful time period cannot last forever either? Now, before you think I am writing like a Negative Ned, cast your rod alongside my line of thinking, so we can fully explore these open waters.
In life, good, bad, and temperate moments will rain down upon us. Sometimes life serves up a spring storm, blowing in fast and furious, momentarily soaking us, but then moving on quickly, no worse for the wear. These are those momentarily stressful times, usually only lasting a few hours, or at the very least, no longer than a day. Typically, with a good night’s sleep, the negativity is released, and by morning light, you’re gifted with the start of a new day, refreshed enough to handle any remaining raindrops of the previous day.
However, there are times when it seems like one day of storms follows another day. I am often reminded of these times during the summer when there are consecutive days of hot and humid weather with afternoon storms that can be quite fierce. Sometimes, this type of weather pattern can go on for weeks, much like troubling circumstances life can serve up.
We’ve all experienced those periods. For example, the car breaks down, the air conditioning unit goes out, all while trying to navigate a daunting health, personal, or professional crises. News headlines add further stress, and the most mundane tasks begin to feel like, “one more thing I have to do.”
It is during these difficult times that I am reminded of how I take normal for granted. The grind of the day-to-day work routine may often have us looking forward to the weekend. However, when a crisis strikes, I’d give anything to go back to that so-called grind again without the outside distress and distraction.
Similarly, we can often take our health for granted, complaining about aches, pains, stiff joints, and the like. However, when tossed into the throes of a serious illness, our outlook may seem different. We find that we long for the days when our only complaints are stiff hips, low-back ache or fatigue.
At the beginning of July, a week of hot, humid, stormy weather swept through the area. Severe storm alerts were posted each afternoon. One particular evening, a severe storm warning was posted with a strong wind advisory, and a potential for power outages. This was the third such weather alert in as many days.
Within the hour, rumblings of distant thunder could be heard. Minutes passed as the thunder grew louder, and rain drops began to fall. Gradually, the intensity of the rain began to grow. It wasn’t long until window-shaking thunder was reverberating throughout our home with lightning bolts crashing toward earth as the rain intensified. As gales of strong winds swept through the valley in which I live, the power went out.
Sitting there in the fading light, surrounded by the storm, I began my usual grumbling about the power going out. However, in the middle of my spouting, it occurred to me: I was dry. Our roof was not leaking. Food was in my cupboard and refrigerator. We had plenty of clean water. My family was safe. There was a mode of transportation outside our home if, for some reason, we needed leave. The storm would pass, and eventually, the power would be restored.
It was in this moment of reflection that an often repeated phrase, “This too shall pass,” crossed my mind.
Storms pass. While we may not be able to see when they are going to pass, they ultimately do move on. It may take days, weeks, months, or even a year or more, but the downpours of life do fade. Why don’t we more frequently push the pause button during calm-after-the-storm moments and appreciate them? Why don’t we take more time to feel and express gratitude for the sweet, exciting, and even average times of life — really savor the fullness of those less challenging moments because they, too, shall pass.
Both calm and stormy times can offer us lessons–lessons of strength, stamina, perseverance, appreciation, gratitude, and even acceptance. For many of us, myself included, it takes the challenging moments to teach and/or remind us how to weather and ride out storms.
These times of intensity bring us face to face with the present moment as life storms cannot be ignored — they demand our attention. Unfortunately, it is the calm, steady-as-it-goes time periods of life which can too often be overlooked and not appreciated enough.
Next time a storm moves through your areaobserve it closely. Tune in to all of the chaos and turmoil that accompanies it. And then, intentionally discern the calm that follows. Take notice of the birds as they resume their singing, the return of insects buzzing, and resumption of all those surrounding precious life sounds that create the uncelebrated soundtrack of life.
Allow those opposing meteorological moments to serve as a reminder that no matter what type of weather life serves up, it all passes. Storms of life may vie for our attention, providing us with numerous lessons of fortitude and resilience with each experience.
But let’s remember to enjoy and appreciate those moderate to mild days. They, too, provide valuable lessons, quietly dishing up the joy and peace that can be found even in the most monotonous routines of life.