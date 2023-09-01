“Melbourne is known as the “economic engine” of Brevard County and is regarded as one of the area’s most bustling cities.” — Garden Communities FL Blog
When you think of Florida’s space coast, Cape Canaveral is often the first town to come to mind, and why not? With its Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral is rich with space history and full of attractions. However, Florida’s space coast is a 72-mile-long coast full of charming, family friendly beach towns, including Melbourne, Florida.
My husband, John, and I had the opportunity to visit Melbourne during late July to spend some time with my dad and step-mom, Pam. Melbourne is approximately one hour east of the infamous Orlando; miles south of Daytona; and 25 miles from Cape Canaveral.
Although Dad and Pam technically live in Palm Bay, John and I stayed in an adorable AirBnB in Melbourne within walking distance to the ocean. This was our second visit to this historic beach town, and it won’t be our last!
In addition to its close proximity to the Kennedy Space Center and beautiful beaches, there are numerous other reasons to visit Melbourne — including its interesting history.
It is believed that Paleoindians were the first to enter and inhabit the area that is now considered Melbourne during the final glacial episodes. Time-travel forward thousands of years later, and one sees that the town was officially formed in 1867 by former slaves. One of the more storied settlers was freedman Cpt. Peter Wright, known as the “sailing postman” because he sailed around the various riverside towns around the area delivering mail.
At first, the area was known as Crane Creek. It name change was a nod at another early settler who also served as the first postmaster. His name was Cornthwaite John Hector, and he had spent most of his life in Melbourne, Australia, before moving to Florida. Therefore, Melbourne was ultimately chosen to honor Hector’s life.
Melbourne’s current population is 86,678, with its largest demographic being millennials. It is situated on the barrier island that separates the Indian River Lagoon from the Atlantic Ocean and is accessed by the Melbourne Causeway, which crosses the lagoon.
Due to its ideal location, there are many attractions for visitors to experience while staying. There are numerous beautiful, less-populated beaches throughout Brevard County and the space coast, but many consider Melbourne beaches to be some of the best. Plus, Melbourne offers plenty of public parking, making it easy to access the beach if staying a little farther from the coast.
Juan Ponce De León Landing is a popular choice among local residents for its surf fishing, paddleboarding and surfing. This 25-plus-acre recreational beach park offers visitors plenty of parking, public restrooms, as well as two beach crossovers. It also has a pavilion, which can be reserved for special occasions and events.
Melbourne Beach Pier is located in Ryckman Park on Indian River in the historic section of Melbourne. The pier was built in 1889 and is an ideal location for an evening stroll, photography, or simply relaxing as you watch a spectacular sunset over the river. This pier and park are on the U.S. National Register of Historic places. This same area also houses the community center, town hall, and several gazebos.
For baseball fans, Space Coast Stadium is also located in Melbourne. It is home to the Brevard County Manatees, a Class A Advanced Affiliate to the Atlanta Braves. It is also the spring training home for MLB’s Washington Nationals.
If wildlife viewing is your thing, you might consider booking with Camp Holly Airboat Rides, which take visitors along the St. John River for a 40-minute wildlife viewing tour. They also offer nighttime rides for those interested in viewing alligators up close.
Another popular local attraction is the Brevard Zoo. Built in 1994, the zoo serves as a conservation center where people can visit and learn about animals and the importance of preserving them as well as their natural habitats. The zoo is home to over 900 animals, including 195 species from all over the world. It offers a center for sea turtle rehabilitation, and it is also involved in efforts to restore mangroves and native oyster beds to ensure cleaner waters and more stable shorelines.
Melbourne offers several historic sites including the Historic Rossetter House Museum and Gardens. Additionally, there are several hotels in the area that are considered historic, including the Hotel Melby, in the Historic Downtown section. The town is also home to Florida Institute of Technology, a school of engineering that is also known for its diverse and stunning botanical gardens open to the public for leisurely strolls.
Other random bits of Melbourne information and trivia include the fact that it is situated on a bone bed of fossils 10,000 to 20,000 years old that includes mammoths, camels and mastodons, to name a few. While staying in Melbourne, you can also visit Hell ‘n Blazes Brewery, which is said to be haunted by the building’s original owner from over 100 years ago. Furthermore, Melbourne has its own airport that once served as a military base.
Finally, one final piece of Melbourne trivia includes two celebrities once calling it home. Jim Morrison, of The Doors, and American author and filmmaker Zora Neale Hurston both, at one time or another, lived in the area.
Melbourne is rich with opportunities for golfing, walking, biking, shopping, dining, history and art viewing in addition to its numerous, colorful points of interest. It is a vibrant, inviting, and accessible town in which John and I truly enjoyed spending our time.
There were so many dining options, and we had a one-block walk to direct access to the beach.
Melbourne provided a lovely backdrop for our time spent with family. We highly recommend this quaint, seaside paradise and hope to travel back soon. Perhaps we will see you there!
Until then, I wish you safe and happy travel adventures.