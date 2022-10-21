The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

sunrise

Taking a few moments to yourself to enjoy a sunrise is one form of self-care.

 Stephanie Hill | The Lawrence Herald

“Self-care is never a selfish act — it is simply good stewardship of the only gift I have, the gift I was put on this earth to offer to others.” — Parker Palmer

In previous writings, I have written to encourage reluctant exercisers to find ways to increase movement, mobility, and add exercise into their daily routine. I wholeheartedly believe in the importance of moving more and sitting less. There is a vast array of scientific evidence that demonstrates movement increases mental and physical well-being, decreases diseases, and furthers longevity. While it doesn’t make you bulletproof, there’s no denying its benefits.

Stephanie Hill is a freelance writer and a teacher at St. Joseph Catholic School in Huntington.

