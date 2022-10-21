“Self-care is never a selfish act — it is simply good stewardship of the only gift I have, the gift I was put on this earth to offer to others.” — Parker Palmer
In previous writings, I have written to encourage reluctant exercisers to find ways to increase movement, mobility, and add exercise into their daily routine. I wholeheartedly believe in the importance of moving more and sitting less. There is a vast array of scientific evidence that demonstrates movement increases mental and physical well-being, decreases diseases, and furthers longevity. While it doesn’t make you bulletproof, there’s no denying its benefits.
There is also a time and place for self-care and rest-and-recovery days, as they are known in the fitness industry. Let’s first differentiate between the two, as both are worthy and valuable tools.
Technically, self-care can be defined as anything you do to take care of yourself. Self-care can, and should, include a wide range of activities that nurture your physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. In an ever-evolving world in which more and more value is placed upon hustle, productivity, and work, taking time to care for self is more important than ever. Plain and simple, self-care is vital to the integrity of our own health, so we are more effective both in and out of the work setting.
Self-care is a practice that can occur on any day of the week or at any time of day. It can be as simple as offering yourself kind words of praise or encouragement when you do something well, such as thinking, “I am proud of you for choosing to do this.” However, it can also be an entire day away from work and stress, filled with activities that feed your soul, mind, and body. The point is, self-care will vary from person to person and can encompass a variety of actions.
Some of the more obvious areas of self-care are spiritual, emotional, occupational, and physical well-being. However, less-obvious areas for self-care include intellectual, social, financial, and environmental. Given these diverse facets for self-care, it creates a vast array of opportunities for self-care activities. Here are a just a few ideas to get you thinking:
Journal, write, draw, create
Spend time outside, gentle walks with pet, hike
Spend less and pay down credit cards
Read/listen to books; watch a documentary
Change jobs/careers; clean up that resume
Exercise; prioritize sleep; regular medical checkups
Volunteer; regularly scheduled social or family events
Pray, meditate; read inspirational scriptures; attend the worship service of your choice
Leaning into daily self-care activities leads to a healthier, more well-rounded life. Just as regular exercise can vary from person to person, and from day to day, self-care will, too. Even when life limits time for self-care, a little can go a long way in contributing to our overall well being.
Likewise, rest and recovery days can be part of the self-care plan, and should be an essential part of your exercise plan. Adequate rest and a day or two devoted to recovery offers the body numerous benefits. While our muscles, heart, and lungs become more efficient when we repeatedly complete the same action, such as walking, running, cycling, weightlifting, playing tennis/golf/basketball, or any other sport/activity, it also places stress on those same areas.
Resting for a day, allows the muscles, lungs, and heart to take a break and recover, allowing you to actually make more progress.
Recovery can include completing movements/exercises that are outside of one’s regular routine, such as walkers taking a day to bike, those who play specific sports taking a day to practice yoga, or runners taking a day to swim. However, recovery can also be a day devoted to rest, or at the very least, a day in which exercise is avoided. Both types of recovery, in addition to a regular sleep schedule and nutritious eating habits, benefit the body in numerous ways.
Recovery days reduce the likelihood of injury and allow the muscles to rest and repair. They also reduce muscle fatigue that can decrease performance, along with muscle pain and soreness. Adding an active recovery day allows our bodies and minds to experience and try out new forms of exercise, while days completely devoid of exercise allow the body and mind to rest. Both types of recovery improve your ability to sleep soundly, promote longevity, and reduce stress.
In the end, increasing daily movement and activity and implementing a regularly scheduled form of exercise are important, but more isn’t always better — especially for those who are competitive or prone to overdoing it. As with most things in life, the key to any wellness program is finding the right balance that works for Y-O-U, and that may change from season to season and from decade to decade.
Taking care of your body, mind, and spirit are important and worthwhile investments.
After all, each of us is a creation of the Divine, but we are only given this one life. Let’s honor our Creator by respecting the unique creation that is each of us, and live our lives to the fullest, imbued with the vitality of a healthy mind, body, and spirit!
Stephanie Hill is a freelance writer and a teacher at St. Joseph Catholic School in Huntington. She is also a lifelong resident of Lawrence County. She can be reached at hill992@zoominternet.net. Or you can check out her website, stephsimply.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.