Whether we are faced with injury, illness, mental health crisis or trauma, the Source that created us is the Source that can heal us in tangent with a healthy dose of prescribed treatment.

 Stephanie Hill | The Lawrence Herald

“The wound is the place where the light enters you.” — Rumi, Sufi poet

My daughter once made an off-hand remark about the way I handle pain. She said something to the effect that my legs could be broken, my hair on fire, and I’d still claim to be fine because my arms were still working.

Stephanie Hill is a freelance writer and a teacher at St. Joseph Catholic School in Huntington. She is also a lifelong resident of Lawrence County. She can be reached at hill992@zoominternet.net. Or you can check out her website, stephsimply.com.

