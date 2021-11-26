“It’s unsettling to meet people who do not eat apples.” — Amiee Bender
I love apples. From tart to sweet, from bright green to crimson red, and all shades in between, as long as it is a crisp, juicy orb of an apple, I’m ready to slice it up and eat it up.
Some of my favorite apples are Fuji, Granny Smith, Honeycrisp, Pink Crisp, and Pink Lady, to name a few, due to their crisp texture and bright taste. Whether eaten alone, smeared with a bit of peanut or almond butter, or chopped and tossed in a salad, apples are a mainstay of my family’s refrigerator.
Fall, in our neck of the woods, is apple season. Prices and selections of apples are at their prime. Additionally, new types of apples are marketed with more regularity, so this is the perfect time of year to explore new apple types. In fact, it was only a few years ago that Honeycrisp was considered “new,” and now it is one of my favorite types of apples.
I recall one of my friends, Jan, bringing a bag of sliced Honeycrisp apples to a Marshall University soccer game as a snack for our kids, who were both youth soccer players at the time, and the reason for our attendance at the game. These were well before the days of MU’s Veterans Memorial Soccer Complex; nonetheless, we all enjoyed the game, and the kids loved those yummy apple slices. Due to that experience, Honeycrisp apples entered into our family’s regular rotation of purchased apples.
Speaking of Jan, she and I were recently discussing Thanksgiving traditions and plans for this year. Jan described a favorite spice cake with nuts and cream cheese frosting that her aunt made when she was younger. As family lore often goes, this aunt shared her recipe at the request of numerous relatives, but all who made the recipe agreed that it never tasted as good as when the aunt made it. Jan mused whether the aunt had “accidentally” left off an ingredient, which made me giggle because my sweet grandmother once confessed to doing that with one of her recipes!
Upon reflection of this story, and the added remembrance of our family’s introduction of Honeycrisp apples, a seed of an idea was planted. Could I create an apple-spice muffin recipe without cream cheese frosting — for which many in my family will be saddened, I’m certain — but topped with nuts? The answer is what follows below.
My recipe is gluten-free, but if you do not have to consume a gluten-free diet as I do, then feel free to use regular all-purpose flour. Additionally, I kept the recipe plant-based and oil-free because it is easier on my sensitive digestive system. That said, if that is not your preference, replace the 1/2 cup of applesauce, with 1/3 cup oil or melted butter instead. Additionally, 2 eggs can replace 2 “fleggs.”
Oh, and why vinegar? It makes the batter more acidic which, in the end, makes the muffins (or cake) fluffy, yet still moist.
This recipe requires a bit more work than other recipes, but it is definitely worth the extra effort. Your kitchen will be filled with autumnal aromas as the muffins bake. Brew up a pot of coffee or your favorite tea, invite over a friend and/or family member, and swap stories while savoring these warm muffins. You never know what your conversation could inspire, or conspire!
Gluten-free Apple Spice Muffins with Optional Walnut Topping
Optional topping
2 tablespoons butter (can substitute plant-based “butter”)
½ cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons of gluten-flour
½ cup chopped walnuts
½ teaspoon cinnamon
1/8 teaspoon salt
Muffins
2 apples, peeled, cored, and chopped (I used Honeycrisp, but feel free to choose another type)
1 ½ cup gluten-free, all-purpose flour (can use regular all-purpose flour.)
1 cup gluten-free, old-fashioned rolled oats
2 teaspoons cinnamon
½ teaspoon ginger
½ teaspoon allspice
½ teaspoon nutmeg
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
½ cup brown sugar
¼ cup sugar
½ cup apple sauce
2 fleggs or eggs
½ cup milk (or plant based alternative) at room temperature
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line muffin pan with parchment paper.
If using topping, mix it together first and set in the fridge while mixing batter.
If using “flegg” instead of eggs, stir together 2 tablespoons of ground flaxseed with 6 tablespoons of water, and set aside in the fridge for 15-30 minutes.
In a large bowl, whisk together flour, oats, cinnamon, ginger, clove, nutmeg, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.
In another large mixing bowl, combine brown sugar, sugar, applesauce, fleggs (or eggs), milk, vinegar, and vanilla.
Add in flour-spice mixture and mix the batter 1-2 minutes until the batter begins to thicken. Stir in apples. Divide batter evenly among muffin cups. Scatter with topping.
Tip: I cut the nut-topping recipe in half, and only topped half of the muffins. On the half without nut topping, I sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar. Finally, you can skip the nut-topping altogether, or stir in ½ cup chopped walnuts into batter when adding in chopped apples.
Bake for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Remove from the oven and allow muffins to cool in a pan set on a wire rack.
Serve warm. Store any uneaten muffins in a storage container/bag in the fridge or freezer for up to two months.