“In a time of drastic change, it is the learners who inherit the future.” — Eric Hoffer
“Change is only felt when it is drastic.” — Lailah Gifty Akita
As I step into the warm shower, water beats down on my tight neck. My low back is still throbbing from the previous day’s efforts, and my feet are pulsating from the constant pounding of walking on concrete.
It’s Friday. You can do this. Everyone is feeling similar aches. You’ve done this before — albeit, not so drastic — or was it?
I remember following the special education coordinator of the county school district in which I had first been hired fresh out of college. I felt proud, excited, and eager. The clipped, rhythmic pace of her heels as they click-clacked across the tiled floor resounded — even more so when she continued on into the gym. At the time I couldn’t understand why we were in the gym when she was supposed to be taking me to my classroom.
We walked under one side of the gym’s bleachers. Clickety-clack, clackety-click, past what looked like one semi-formed classroom through another vaguely formed classroom until we reached the end.
This was my classroom. No window. No textbooks. No materials. Broken desks. Dirty teacher desk. Not even real walls for two sides — just the underside of bleachers, a rolling chalkboard, one concrete wall, and a locked door with Junior ROTC weapons stowed away behind it. All 4 feet, 11 inches of me would be serving up to 25 high school students in this space.
Gone were those meticulous lesson plans and the abundant resources of Ohio University. The colorful, bright, window-lined classrooms arranged based upon the current, best educational practices were nowhere to be seen. It was 1987; there was no internet, no cell phones, and those education journals were certainly not going to be of help in this unbelievable setting.
This was a drastic change, and yet, I somehow found a way to make it work for two years before facing my next challenge.
Moving on to another district, I was assigned to teach 12 elementary-aged students with severe behavior and emotional issues that often required restraint. Although this classroom had four walls, it was empty and bare, save for a few tables and desks. Then, there was the challenge of all those different age ranges. Developmentally, a kindergartener is miles apart from a fifth-grader. The challenges and changes I faced over the next seven years, the unbelievable behaviors I witnessed, and the most heart-wrenching stories still haunt me to this day. No child should undergo what those children went through. Bottles filled with beer, children sexually abused, parents addicted to drugs and/or alcohol, older children responsible for numerous younger siblings while mom did tricks for drugs — the gut wrenching stories never seemed to have an end.
On top of all of this depravity, it was the early 1990s, autism was not clearly understood and accurately identified as it is now. Therefore, I also had several autistic students, mistakenly identified as “behavior disordered,” alongside students who were often prone to violent outbursts. Given the combination of all of these factors, I honestly do not know how I made it work — and yet, somehow Divine Providence helped me through it all.
I have experienced numerous changes in education since those first nine years of my career, many of which were drastic, and all created unique circumstances for which I was ill-prepared, but none can compare to the combination of educating in the midst of COVID while simultaneously teaching both in-person and virtual students. My colleagues and I are tasked with keeping kids safe from an insidious virus, care for their emotional well-being, and educate them in the socially distanced manner of their parents’ choosing.
Along with teaching, my job now also entails repeatedly sanitizing the classroom and performing health checks on the students. We are all masked, and by the end of the day we are hoarse from projecting through the barrier of the material.
While offering instruction, I am simultaneously monitoring students in my classroom and those at home. Then, there are the technological glitches that can cause interruptions with both groups of students. Additionally, I am trying to learn a multitude of online educational platforms. By the day’s end, my Fitbit watch reveals that I have taken anywhere from 15,000-20,000 steps with minimum time spent outside of my classroom walls.
The emails from students and parents never end, and it feels as if there is not enough time, nor enough of each teacher to go around.
And yet, that experience of my early years tells me that we will all adapt, grow, and learn from this. Educators are a formidable, flexible force driven by the passion to educate and care for all of those entrusted into our care. However, educators, parents, and students all need extra doses of patience with one another and with ourselves.
I am stepping out of my comfort zone, stepping up my game, and stepping into a new role that feels uncomfortable. Therefore, I implore parents of students, far and wide, please be patient with teachers and schools. We want to educate and care for your child, but cutting remarks, critical emails, and sensationalized social media posts undermine our efforts and morale. Instead, kind words, thoughtful notes, and genuine appreciation for our efforts can go a long way in supporting our new role.
We understand this isn’t easy for you, as many of us are parents, too. We understand you are your child’s advocate, and you want what is best for them, but so do we. We want to keep everyone safe and healthy, both emotionally and physically, including ourselves.
Let’s focus on what connects us — the well-being and education of children. Let’s, as a community, be supportive of one another as we forge together through this brave new educational world; so that one day, we can look back on this, as I do on my early years in education, and proudly declare, “We did it; we really did it. Look how far we’ve come!”