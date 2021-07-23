“Yonder were the mountains: The sunlight revealed their tiny heads and wide shoulders, craggy and purple, with small black trees, delicate as eyelashes, on their slopes.” — Paul Theroux
It never ceases to amaze me the ways in which life can manage to not only survive, but thrive.
As an educator, I have worked with countless students, including those who come from the most anemic backgrounds — impoverished in experiences, impoverished in love and emotional support, or impoverished financially. Miraculously, many of those disadvantaged students still manage to not only survive their hardscrabble circumstances, but also find enough sustenance outside of their own rocky home life for growth.
These kids are like camels — able to soak up enough goodness and nutrition from one or two smaller sources, such as a church, school, sports, and so forth, allowing them to flourish.
Visiting Craggy Gardens, north of Asheville, North Carolina, and just off the Blue Ridge Parkway, I was reminded that, just as humans survive ramshackle environments, a wide array of plant life can do the same. Craggy Gardens are part of the Great Craggy Mountains, or “the Craggies,” a rock-filled area of approximately 194 square miles in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The highest point is Craggy Dome, rising to 6,105 feet, but there are several other high peaks of interest, including Craggy Pinnacle.
The Great Craggy Mountains are known for exposed rocky surfaces, high altitudes with spectacular vistas, and an elevated bald known for rhododendrons, mountain laurel, flame azalea, other colorful wildflowers, and heath. There is both a picnic area at milepost 367.6 and the Craggy Garden Visitor’s Center at milepost 264.4; plus, there are several hiking trails for a variety of hiking skill levels. Additionally, the Craggy Mountains are known for twisted trees, May-apple flowers, Turkscap lilies, autumnal leaf colors, the clusters of red berries that decorate the Ash trees in the fall, and rare and endangered plant life.
During our visit, John, my husband, and I stopped at the Craggy Garden Visitor Center. At an elevation of 5,497 feet, the air was significantly cooler than when we left town. Inside, a warm fire blazed in a wood-burning stove rocking chairs around its hearth.
Outside, posted along the front wall, was a map of the different hiking trails in the vicinity.
We decided our first hiking experience in the Craggies should be uphill along Craggy Gardens Trail to the Craggy Flats at an elevation of 5,892 feet. Since our visit was in late June, we were hoping to see the renowned Catawba rhododendron; however, John had already been warned that these flowering pink and purple shrubs had come and gone with little fanfare. Still, I was not to be deterred in my enthusiasm for the adventure that awaited along the trail.
Twisted trees and shrubs formed tattered tunnels through which we traversed higher until we reached Craggy Flats. Once at the top, the views were spectacular, allowing us to see layer upon layer of mountain line overlaid with cloud shadows. While as a general rule, a bald is considered a treeless area, the Great Craggy Mountains’ bald was not entirely treeless as there were a few beauties with their broad limbs fanned out in perfect symmetry. Mostly, the bald was covered with small flowers, grasses, dirt paths, and a few shrubs that were ablaze with orange flowers — a type of rhododendron called a flame azalea.
The Craggy Gardens Trail is often identified as one of the busiest trails in the area, but there weren’t too many other hikers on this day. The hikers we did encounter were friendly and helpful, offering advice for locating scenery. One pair of sisters I met remembered I was from Ohio and referred to me by shouting “Ohio!” whenever they found something of interest along the trail they thought I would want to see.
On the way down from the bald, at the base of the flat, was a rhododendron whose backside was covered in purple Catawba blooms. I trotted back up to the top bald where the sisters were admiring the flame azalea. I recalled they were looking for Catawba blossoms to photograph, and I wanted them to know about the hidden purple gems I had just found. Excitedly, I led them down the hill while they readied their cameras; then I headed back to a shelter area where John was resting.
While I was helping the sisters, John had made the acquaintance of a hungry squirrel that had discovered an abandoned banana peel. It was quite the scene as John attempted to move in closer with his camera to capture the squirrel’s image. Meanwhile, the squirrel entertained John with its acrobatic attempts to eat the peel. It was certainly an “appealing” sight!
Walking back allowed me to more thoughtfully take in the gnarled trees and shrubs with roots winding over, around, and sometimes even through the rocky terrain. It was a marvel that any life at all could be supported in such a craggy area.
It occurred to me that most lives — at some point — become rocky, rough, and even craggy, like several of my past students’ lives. The miracle is that no matter how broken and stony life becomes, we have the ability to survive.
Like the Craggy Mountain plants whose limbs twist this way and that to find the sunlight while their roots lengthen and stretch to find nourishment and water, we too, through faith and perseverance, can find ways to stretch, grow, and resiliently root into sources of life-sustaining nourishment. Even if our roots develop a hole of loss, we can still rise up like the trees, shrubs, and other plant life of the Great Craggy Mountains.