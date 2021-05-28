“What a long strange trip it’s been.” — Jerry Garcia
“Dear Ms. Hill, Thank you for all of your hard work and patience.”
This was a one-sentence thank-you note I received from a student in advance of the end of the academic school. I appreciated his sentiment and reflected over what I now think of as the “pandemic years of education.”
These past two academic school years have certainly tested teachers’, students’, and parents’ abilities to practice patience — both within ourselves and with one another in the educational community. It forced all of the involved stakeholders to work in ways for which we were not prepared, and it stretched us to new limits.
As a middle school reading language arts teacher, I have read countless student journals expressing their feelings of fear and uncertainty when the pandemic first began, their high levels of anxiety as well their feelings of isolation during their time in quarantine, their feelings of frustration during day-upon-day of virtual learning, and their exasperation when dealing with glitchy wifi or frozen devices.
Despite all of the pandemic educational vexations, students also wrote of their newfound appreciation for the value of the in-person community that schools foster.
Nonetheless, the scars of this experience, I fear, will remain with many of our students for years to come.
When reflecting upon this pandemic experience with colleagues, many reflect upon the multiplicity of issues and frustrations affecting their unique school community. Pedagogical adaptations seem to have been one of the major challenges often stated by the educators due to virtual learning, shortened school year, and/or hybrid learning. Then, there were forced adjustments to instructional delivery in order to balance the engagement of virtual students while simultaneously instructing and attending to the needs of in-person students. This demanded that teachers refine and adapt instructional plans — often on the fly, if there were wifi issues — in order to best facilitate student learning.
Curriculum was often condensed to the most essential learning objectives and standards due to a shortened calendar year and class time and, in some cases, to allow for additional time to address the social and emotional needs of the students. Teachers’ administrative tasks seemed to double with an endless supply of emails, online grading, and a multitude of spreadsheets and documentation monitoring student attendance and progress.
Looking back over this experience, I feel as if I am standing on top of one mountain peak, but I can clearly see there are more summits to climb in the coming academic years.
From my current apex, I can tell you this: Teachers and students should not judge themselves too harshly as this school year winds down. Virtual teaching and learning during a pandemic was hard — plain and simple. Students and teachers alike, across the country, were asked to exit their respective schools on March 13, 2020, with all of their professional supplies and no preparation. Then, on Monday, March 16, we were exhorted to embark on what would, at this point in my 30-plus years as an educator, be the most dramatic educational paradigm shift I have experienced that continued throughout the summer months of 2020 and on into the 2020-21 school year.
One thing is certain, the pandemic compelled teachers and students alike to establish a strong foundation in the employment of technology for educational purposes. The downside of this is that we also learned that technology is dependent upon access to wifi, devices that work, and equal access for all students to reliable devices and internet access. While I was blessed to work in a school that offers equal access to devices (although our local wifi provider had MUCH to be desired), that was not the case for all schools. Additionally, even with working devices, the importance of reliable internet service came to the forefront of the educational world as I witnessed in my own school. As a teacher who committed to operating paperless during this school year, my students and I, very quickly, had to learn how to be incredibly patient when there was no service, certain platforms crashed, or devices simply froze.
Which leads me to another lesson.
The importance of local communities, administrators, teachers, students, and parents valuing and supporting one another cannot be overstated. Communities witnessed, very quickly, that not only do schools provide an education for their children, but they are also a reliable source of childcare that keeps children safe, fosters their social development, and supports their emotional and physical well-being. Meanwhile, administrators, teachers, and students discovered the importance of the synergistic experience that happens with in-person classroom learning. While the remote learning model worked — and will probably continue in certain circumstances — there are real educational, social, and emotional benefits from interacting with one in a school setting.
While I have no doubt, next year will bring the educational system continued challenges from the lingering effects of this pandemic, I believe, overall, we have the ability to face them with an even greater capacity of compassion and empathy if we heed its many lessons. The pandemic, it seems to me, has reinforced why it is crucial for the community at large to listen to the needs of educators, parents, and students. It has given local leaders an opportunity to reflect upon the critical role of childcare and its contribution to the fiscal wellbeing of its community.
Likewise, the educational system must continue to rethink and adapt instruction in order to better facilitate student learning while continuing to cultivate ways to meet the emotional and physical needs of children, caregivers, and educators. One size does not fit all when it comes to technology, education and childcare, but all affect and influence the successful functioning of the communities at large.
In the end, I circle back to what my student wrote. Thank you to the many who extended me patience through what has been the most challenging 15 months of my career. Many have granted me grace in moments of extreme stress and emotional duress, and for those unnamed moments, I am eternally grateful. Here’s to summer break, and a fresh start on the coming school year. May schools blessedly remain open.