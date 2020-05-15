“Relax, recharge and reflect. Sometimes it’s OK to do nothing.” — Izey Victoria Odiase
“Farmers learned to plant fallow fields with clover, which recharges the soil with nutrients.” — Charles C. Mann
“I got him!” I said in reply to John, who said he thought he heard our newest house member calling from the back of the house.
“I’ve spotted him!” I shout down the length of the short hall back toward the kitchen/dining/family area.
“Oh, no! He’s hurt!”
As I bend toward him, I can see the broken arm.
“Poor little guy!” I say as I gently pick him up, along with the broken arm, and I carry him back toward the kitchen.
Ever so carefully, I place him on the kitchen counter as he remains still and lifeless.
“If you weren’t such a spot-rod, zipping in and out of all of the rooms. I warned you that you needed to clean up your act, and be more careful. Like all youth, you’re determined to keep spinning your wheels,” I said to the now inactive sweeping beauty.
Before Spot, our COVID-19 sense-of-humor was, like my towering 4-foot-11 stature, on short-order. Days upon humorless days were, well, sucking the life out of us. However, since we’ve adopted Spot, our level of one-liners has been on a sweeping frenzy. Seriously, our level of laughter is piping spot.
Spot is a Roomba iRobot vacuum. We named it Spot when it swept us off our feet with its first spin around our home gathering dirt on us. It’s been cosweeping with us ever since!
Gazing down at it as it quietly remained inactive on the counter, barely alive, I could feel the wheels in my mind spinning to the days of Steve Austin, the Six Million Dollar Man.
Soundtrack cued...
Camera close-up on Steph’s surgical home-club operational suite.
“We can rebuild him. We have the technology. We can make him better than he was. Better, stronger, faster.”
“Flat-head screwdriver?”
“Check!”
“Bionic arm?”
“Check!”
“Forceps?”
“What do you need those for?”
“Wound hair removal. It most likely created stress, and ultimately, precipitated the fracture. We must proceed with caution. It could be a hairy situation.”
“New air filter?”
“Check, but will it be spot-blooded, again, doctor?”
Moments later...
“There you go, Little Buddy. Now, be careful. You’re spot off the presses, so don’t go binge-spinning.”
My daughter once told me that I am like Spot in that I am small and always moving, but I need to be recharged at the end of the day. She is spot-on when it comes to my personality, as I am an introvert. Most people assume being introverted means being shy; and while that can be true for some introverts, it has more to do with how a person recharges.
For example, my husband, John, loves being around people. The more he’s talking and interacting with others, the more energy he absorbs and generates.
Whereas, for me, while I enjoy interacting and conversing with others, small talk does not come naturally for me. In fact, I have to focus really hard to keep a conversation going and would much prefer to listen rather than initiate conversation.
It’s not that I don’t like talking, it’s keeping the conversation going that I find challenging and often draining to me. This can lead to nervous energy, which leads to overthinking, which can sometimes lead to rambling about self-experiences in the attempt to connect with the person speaking — which can sometimes lead to unintentional, insensitive, thoughtless, or downright stupid comments.
Afterward, I ruminate for great lengths worrying about all of the words, phrases, and questions I should have or should not have said instead. It can be exhausting.
Therefore, one of my biggest jokes during this COVID-19 quarantine has been that as an introvert, I was preparing for quarantine my whole life! And, in a way, it’s true. The older I get, the more I have found that I feel emotionally depleted at the end of my pre-COVID work-days. I describe it as feeling as if little bits of me are taken and/or given throughout the day from all of the interactions and/or energy absorbed by those with whom I come into contact.
Currently, (pre-COVID) those interactions would include over 80 students, nearly 50 co-workers, and anyone else with whom I would typically encounter throughout a workday. By the end of the day, especially around holidays, special events, full-moon days, and the like, I was emotionally drained and fought the urge to go home, hug my knees to my chest, curl into a tiny ball in silent space, and simply decompress.
You would think, then, that quarantine has been the greatest event of my life, but it is not.
Being at home means I cannot avoid all of my emotions, insecurities, and fears I have attempted to quash over the years through my busyness. Now, with all the stillness in my life — the get up, drink coffee, work at the computer all day, eat, and repeat — those inner demons have time to rear their heads, causing my emotional wheels to spin until, like Spot, I am fractured — only not by hair wound around my arms base — but, by something seemingly inconsequential such as my inability to understand the newest technology platform/skill that I am expected to master on my own within a short amount of time in order to meet an imminent deadline.
Unlike Spot, though, I can’t wait for someone to fix me. There isn’t someone who will empty my proverbial bin of emotional detritus. I have to fix myself — my mind, my outlook, my emotional state of being. It must begin with me, and that, at times, is not an easy undertaking.
Therefore, if, like me, you find this social isolation revealing ugly hidden truths about yourself, it’s OK. You’re not alone in this, well, sweeping development. Reach out to others, pray/meditate more, take time to read, get outside, practice yoga, walk or participate in other forms of exercise, garden, paint, create, or, like me, write your way through these emotions. Be your own source of peace. If you have a bad day dealing with emotional dirt, take a cue from Spot, feel your pain, let it all drain out through whatever activity you choose, then plug into your higher Source for energy renewal, and start all over. Like all devices, any moment can turn into a reboot moment, if we choose it.
Who knows? You may discover new seeds to sow, new skills to harvest, and the winds of emotional freedom blowing within you as you lighten your load, or should I say, empty your bin. You might even find you are on a spinning streak and shouting, “Aye Caroomba!” as you look at yourself, your problems/challenges, and our world with new eyes.
So strike while the iron is spot, put on your spinning cap, and get caught up in a self-care sweeping frenzy.
This spinning-streak spot of humor was brought to you by a writer learning to sweep with the enemy by poking holes, or should I say, spots, into her inner demons. I hope I was able to spin a web of humor, and perhaps a bit of a lesson, into your day!