“Only in quiet waters do things mirror themselves undistorted. Only in a quiet mind is adequate perception of the world.” — Hans Margolius

I love to sit at my desk in the flush of morning light, writing with the window above my desk open. Even when it is cold, I will often crack the window a few inches to enjoy the predawn air. There is something about the fresh air, the stillness, and the early hymn of dawn that fills me with a sense of peace and hope. The dawn air dissipates the frights of night that may have entered my dreams and nourishes my mind with renewed resiliency for whatever the day may bring.

Stephanie Hill is a freelance writer and a teacher at St. Joseph Catholic School in Huntington. She is also a lifelong resident of Lawrence County. She can be reached at hill992@zoominternet.net. Or you can check out her website, stephsimply.com.

