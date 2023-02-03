The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Gather up sweet memories like blooms for your vase of life.

 Stephanie Hill | The Lawrence Herald

“Gather ye rose-buds while ye may, Old Time is still a-flying...” — Robert Herrick

I stepped out of the car and into the liquid sunshine pouring over the park. Above me, a brilliant flash of red caught my eye. A red-headed woodpecker landed near the top of an electric pole directly in front of me. It cocked its head this way and that, scampered around the top of the pole in half a circle, and then, with a quick flap of its wings, darted back across the road to land on the trunk of a nearby evergreen tree.

Stephanie Hill is a freelance writer and a teacher at St. Joseph Catholic School in Huntington. She is also a lifelong resident of Lawrence County. She can be reached at hill992@zoominternet.net. Or you can check out her website, stephsimply.com.

