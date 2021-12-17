”Motherhood is an early retirement position. Your children do grow up.” — Colleen Parro
“Are you ready to go see Mommy? Are you ready to go home? We’re almost to the car, and then we can go home to Mommy. Daddy just has to buckle you in your car seat...”
I took the scene in with great fondness as my heart constricted and my vision grew temporarily fuzzy. The toddler was grinning, blinking tears from her eyes, as she took in the bright sun, while wind ran its fingers through her fine, wispy hair. It was not an unusual exchange for me to witness since there is a daycare/preschool as part of the school setting at which I teach. However, on this particular day, the parent’s sing-song voice, as he interacted with this sweet-cheeked cherub, led to a momentary visit with the past...
Mommy, Mommy!/ Embracing hugs/ Turned into swings/ Kisses, sweet/ On rosy cheeks
Flaxen hair/Ponytailed by morning/Chaotic halo by day’s end/Indications of a good day
Paints and crayons/ Scissors and glue/ Look what I made/ Just for you!
Meaningful lines/ Defined shapes of purpose/ There’s you and me/ And that one is Daddy
Birthday parties/ Dress up boxes/ Can I go out to play?/ Watch me climb the tree!
One more story please/ This one is fun to read/ Snuggled up under/ Blankets of love
But my teacher says.../ And my friend say.../ And tomorrow we.../ That mean boy is at it again!
Oceanside escapades/ Aquariums and zoos/ Museum adventures too/ Why does summer never last?
Worried feelings/ Broken heart/ You just don’t understand!/ Band Aids no longer mend the hurt
Look at this dress!/ I passed the test!/ How do you like my hair?/ I’m heading out with friends
I once recall reading that we only borrow our children from God for a short period of time. It seems to me that this, indeed, may be true. Furthermore, I believe that children are like birds. They begin life as nestlings — totally dependent upon parents to provide their needs. During the first years, as our children learn to express their needs and gain mobility, juvenile feathers for flight first begin to appear.
With each transition from one stage of life to the next, more feathers are added, and soon enough, initial flight feathers materialize. As parents, it is important not to cut those wings back, but to foster their growth in preparation for what will come. As children move into the fledgling phase, they remain with us a bit longer as they don’t yet have their full adult plumage. Instead, they take short test flights, here and there, away from the nest, dipping their toes in the waters of adult life as parents remain nearby offering support and care as needed. These test flights can sometimes be fraught with worrisome situations, concerns, and sometimes even a bit of danger as they awkwardly transition into independence. However, these life experiences, as hard as they can sometimes be, allow our children to develop flight strength in order to ultimately take flight from the nest.
“Oh, it’s delightful to have ambitions. I’m so glad I have such a lot. And there never seems to be any end to them — that’s the best of it. Just as soon as you attain one ambition, you see another one glittering higher up still. It does make life so interesting.” — L. M. Montgomery, Anne of the Green Gables
One day prior to writing this, and two weeks after noticing the sing-song father and daughter duo, my own daughter, Madelyn Clarice Hill, walked across the stage to receive her college degree, which she had worked diligently to earn. Her wings may have been hidden under a ceremonial gown of black, but they were most certainly present and ready to take flight. Where her maiden voyage will take her, only she and life can determine. What I can say with confidence is that she is ready to fly; she is definitely ready to fly.
Soar my daughter, soar...