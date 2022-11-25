“As long as you know how to bake, life is sure to be sweet!” — Unknown
One Sunday afternoon this past summer, I was talking with my dad via phone as he now lives in Florida. He shared that after church service, a fellow worshiper shared slices of homemade strawberry bread with others. Listening to Dad, I decided to add “strawberry bread” to my list of writing/cooking ideas. Of course, Dad was not surprised.
It took some trial and error, but I think I found the sweet spot. Of course, when I bake, I am trying to meet unique dietary needs. Selfishly, I prefer baking recipes that have the ability to be gluten free due to my celiac disease; however, I also like to find versatile ingredient scaffolding for those that can safely consume wheat.
Furthermore, I choose to eat plant-based; therefore, I also like to play with ingredients that offer that option as well. Bottom line, however, if it tastes good and is easy to make, most people don’t care if it’s gluten-free and/or plant-based.
The recipe all came together after picking up a grocery order one day only to discover I was given extremely ripe, fully brown bananas instead of bright yellow. Once I saw those bananas, I knew how I wanted to create my own version of strawberry bread. I took further inspiration from The Big Man’s World website.
Strawberries and bananas are complementary and commonly paired in many food items, such as drink mixes, smoothies, yogurts, fruit cups and so forth. Additionally, bananas are one way to bake without eggs to bind ingredients together into a batter with a creamy texture and balanced moisture composition. Furthermore, bananas add a subtle sweetness to baking recipes that tends to compliment many ingredients.
When baking without eggs, I also add a tablespoon of vinegar. This depression-era egg replacement reacts with the baking soda to create carbon dioxide that helps baked goods rise as they bake. Plus, vinegar overall improves bread texture, whether baking with or without eggs.
You may notice that I use date sugar in this recipe, although it can be replaced with your preferred form of sugar. Date sugar is considered less processed due to the fact that it is made from dried dates pulverized into a powder; therefore, it retains much of its fiber and nutrients.
That said, don’t be fooled, it is still sugar, and like any sweetener, it should be consumed in moderation.
If you like to bake for the holiday season, this bread will lend itself to potluck gatherings, as it can be made a day or two ahead of time. It would also make a nice holiday gift or simply a fun weekend addition to brunch. It stores well, becoming more moist with age. I have toasted leftover slices of it in my air-fryer and reheated it in the microwave — either way works.
Plus, you can substitute your favorite chopped nuts in lieu of the chocolate chips — I just happen to like chocolate! It’s tasty plain or smeared with butter or cream cheese as my daughter and husband do or with your favorite nut butter, as I like to do.
This recipe is versatile, using fresh or frozen fruit (Hint: I save all over-ripe bananas — and even strawberries — in a freezer bag in my freezer and pull out what I need anytime I’m baking!).
Notice all the ways I offer substitutions for the original ingredients I used, so that you can meet your own individual needs/taste preferences. Sprinkle the top of the batter with crystallized or festive-colored sugar before baking if desired and find ways to make this recipe your own!
From my home to yours, here’s to holiday baking!
Banana Strawberry Bread w/ Optional Chocolate Chips
with gluten free and vegan options
Ingredients
2 cups oat flour, can replace with all-purpose or gluten-free flour
1/2 cup date sugar, can replace with regular or brown sugar
¾ teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon salt
1 ½ cup mashed banana (about 2 bananas)
1/4 cup applesauce, can replace with oil or melted butter
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
¼ cup milk, dairy or non-dairy work
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
½ + ¼ cup + sliced strawberries, frozen or fresh
¼ cup + 1 tablespoon chocolate chips, gluten free and/or vegan;
(can replace chocolate chips with chopped nuts)
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare loaf pan by spraying with nonstick cooking spray.
Mash banana and set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, stir together dry ingredients.
Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients, then stir in remaining ingredients, including banana, into the dry EXCEPT for strawberries and chocolate chips.
Fold in ½ cup of sliced strawberries and ¼ cup of chocolate chips.
Pour batter into loaf pan. Top with remaining strawberries and chocolate chips
Bake for 50-70 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Cool in pan for 10 or so minutes, use spatula to gently lift out of the loaf pan.
Finish cooling on wire rack. Slice to serve.
Can be kept in an airtight container, once completely cooled, in the fridge for up to five days. Can also be stored in a zipper freezer bag and frozen for up to 3 months.