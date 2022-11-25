The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

thumbnail_IMG_3704.jpg

Strawberry Banana Bread with Optional Chocolate Chips can be tweaked to your own preferences.

 Stephanie Hill | The Lawrence Herald

“As long as you know how to bake, life is sure to be sweet!” — Unknown

One Sunday afternoon this past summer, I was talking with my dad via phone as he now lives in Florida. He shared that after church service, a fellow worshiper shared slices of homemade strawberry bread with others. Listening to Dad, I decided to add “strawberry bread” to my list of writing/cooking ideas. Of course, Dad was not surprised.

Stephanie Hill is a freelance writer and a teacher at St. Joseph Catholic School in Huntington. She is also a lifelong resident of Lawrence County. She can be reached at hill992@zoominternet.net. Or you can check out her website, stephsimply.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you