“There is a hidden message in every waterfall. It says, if you are flexible, falling will not hurt you!” — Mehmet Murat Ildan
The dawning of the day brought forth memories of the day before: light sweat forming, the sound of heavy breathing, the curves of mountainous proportions, the ups and downs, and the taste of sweetness at having reached one incredible summit. I wanted to do it again. Was it love?
Not exactly. Instead, I was recalling the hikes from the previous day, including one short, but incredibly steep trek up to the top of Mount Mitchell, the highest peak in the Appalachian Mountains and east of the Mississippi River. There is a reason the slogan “The mountains are calling” has been popularized!
John and I were fortunate enough to recently spend a few days in Black Mountain, North Carolina, a delightful small town in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains. Black Mountain is a quaint, walkable town filled with more than 200 businesses featuring local art, crafts, artisans, music, unique shops, galleries, breweries and plenty of food venues for every dining desire.
About 15 miles from Asheville, North Carolina, Black Mountain is also a hub for outdoor activities, but it is the surrounding mountain line that perpetually commanded our attention.
Our initial goals were to visit both Black Mountain and Asheville as well as enjoy a few hikes. However, on our first full day, we woke to a low-visibility/heavy fog warning due to the soaking, overnight rains that continued throughout most of the morning, curtailing any hiking plans.
On the positive side, this allowed us to fully explore and experience the warmth and creative energy of Black Mountain. As we made our way through the town, browsing through one interesting shop after another, I asked locals to name their favorite hiking spots. The top suggestions included Mount Mitchell, Craggy Gardens and Crabtree Falls.
Thus, on the following day, John and I made our way to both Craggy Gardens and Mount Mitchell. However, we were so enamored with Craggy Garden that we did not spend as much time at Mount Mitchell as we had hoped. No worries, or so we thought; we would return the following day on our way to Crabtree Falls. Of course, if you want to make God laugh, tell him you have plans, right?
As the following day evolved, our plans became, well, foggy, and we were not sure if the conditions would permit us to hike. In order to get to Crabtree Falls, we had to traverse the Blue Ridge Parkway. We watched with wonder as we drove through great clouds of layered gossamer drifting over the elevated mountainside, enveloping the road — and the scenic view.
Air, so crisp and refreshing at the lower elevations, quickly became damp and bone-chilling as the temperature plummeted 20 degrees, and our visibility became drastically reduced. Initially, our plans were to stop by Mount Mitchell before, and possibly after, visiting/hiking Crabtree Falls. This was an attempt to experience a more clear view from the top of this summit. Unfortunately, as we made our way up the access road toward the top of Mount Mitchell, the blanket of fog became more dense. Stopping at the Mount Mitchell State Park visitor center for a map, it became clear that the cloud cover was set in for the next several hours.
Since we had never previously visited this area, we envisioned that it was only a hop, skip, and a jump to Crabtree Falls! Wrong! Thirty minutes later, driving mostly through pea-soup conditions, we finally arrived at Crabtree Falls Campground. Finding the trail and determining the best strategy for tackling it was another story.
We had received what we thought was solid hiking advice from another couple. They had advised us to start at the trailhead, and make the 0.9-mile downhill hike to the falls. Then, instead of finishing the rest of the 1.5-mile trail to its end, this couple suggested that we turn around and return the same way. This shorter route sounded perfect since we wanted time to return to Mount Mitchell on the off-chance of cloud clearing.
It might have worked, if we had started at the trailhead!
After happily discovering restrooms in the campground before beginning our hike, we became turned around, and began the hike at the point in which most hikers consider the trail’s end! We were on the 1.5-mile side of the trail that gently started and seemed pleasant, but it soon became rugged with thick, rambling roots acting like the proverbial bully sticking out his foot to purposely trip passers-by. In fact, for a large portion of this hike, we worried if we were even on the right path, but the few hikers we did encounter kept encouraging us that we were headed in the right direction.
We kept traipsing, tripping and trekking down the mountainside. We were sweating despite the cool and refreshing air. Along the way, we caught glimpses of Crabtree Creek and its numerous miniature falls creating a soothing, natural soundtrack. Still, we wondered whether this all there was to see until another friendly family of hikers assured us that we were close. Our efforts and time, they assured, would be rewarded; however, they warned us that the next section would be a steep descent, full of mud, and slippery rocks.
Carefully continuing lower into the ravine, it began to feel as if we were descending into the damp cellar of Mother Nature with a fully opened, unseen spigot in the crevasse below.
Meanwhile, poor John, who had surgery on his knee 10 months prior to this excursion, experienced jolts of sharp paint with each downhill step. Persevering through it all, I think we both felt hope rising as our minds whispered, “Wait, wait for it ... .”
There it was! Gushing, plummeting, and splashing over 70 feet of rock, Crabtree Creek, God’s ultimate shower. We stood in awe, witnessing such a magnificent creation from the hand of the Creator. Moments ticked by, and then with great dramatic flare, a sunbeam spotlighted the falls. I felt tugging at my heartstrings.
I reflected on the challenges of the hike down — from starting at the trail’s end to encountering all of the rocks, roots, sharp and sudden dips, as well as the slippery sections filled with mud. What a likeness there was to life’s challenges — especially during the pandemic months. Through it all, the shadow side of the mountain, like the shadow side of life, Divine Providence was present; and there, in that moment, we were bearing witness to blessing cascading from the heavens above.
We now faced a 0.9-mile uphill slope, but the worst was behind us, and we were not completing it alone. Mount Mitchell would wait for another time. For now, we would stay a while, resting beside the cool, celestial waters.