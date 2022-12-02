The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

thumbnail_IMG_3739.jpg

This tip isn't backed by science, but Hill says chewing on a mint "reminds me that if I 'wint' int-o the present mo-mint, I can stop borrowing tomorrow’s troubles."

 Stephanie Hill | The Lawrence Herald

Dawn is one of my favorite times of the day. All is quiet and peaceful. Indigo, purple, and blue gently fade into shades of boldness — cantaloupe and blood orange.

Ultimately, such an audacious start cannot last, and those bold colors melt into a subtle blush. It is as if all of nature is holding its breath. There is a hush that can be felt. This quiet sweetness is often intercepted by the temerity of a bird singing, “Chip-a-we, chip-a-we.”

Stephanie Hill is a freelance writer and a teacher at St. Joseph Catholic School in Huntington. She is also a lifelong resident of Lawrence County. She can be reached at hill992@zoominternet.net. Or you can check out her website, stephsimply.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you