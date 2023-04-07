The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

A care package from a student’s parent is one way her community is helping Stephanie Hill with her “FEAR: friendly embrace affecting resistance.”

 Stephanie Hill | The Lawrence Herald

A quote attributed to voice actor, Billy West, states, “Life is for the living. I was a little scared before surgery ‘cause of the release you sign that says there’s always a very small percent chance that you’ll die during the operation.”

This quote pretty much sums up how I feel as I write this piece the morning before I have a fairly common neck surgery. I am a little scared, but I am going to trust. Trust my surgeon; trust that Divine Providence will guide his hands, eyes, and mind; trust the surgical team that will be in there with me; and be at ease knowing I am loved and supported by a community of family and friends.

Stephanie Hill is a freelance writer and a teacher at St. Joseph Catholic School in Huntington. She is also a lifelong resident of Lawrence County. She can be reached at hill992@zoominternet.net. Or you can check out her website, stephsimply.com.

