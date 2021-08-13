“Although I deeply love oceans, deserts, and other wild landscapes, it is only mountains that beckon me with that sort of painful magnetic pull to walk deeper and deeper into their beauty.” — Victoria Erikson
After all of the freedom of mask-free living, travel, and dining, it looks as if we might be heading right back into those not-so-care-free, mask-wearing days again --vaccinated or not.
Regardless of what position you take on COVID, vaccines, and masks, there is one topic on which most can agree based upon the summer of 2021 — our collective love of travel. Perhaps it’s hard-wired into our DNA from the hunting-gathering days, but as a whole, a large part of our population embraces that wanderlust feeling — hitting the open road and taking off for a change of scenery in order to relax, recharge and renew.
While my husband and I did not travel as much as we would have liked this past summer, we did discover an off-the-beaten path destination that we hope to return to in the near future — Black Mountain, North Carolina. It’s an ideal travel destination with fine dining, shopping, museums, breweries, crafts, art, music and more.
It offers a plethora of outdoor activities in which you can practice social distancing, if that’s your preference.
Using popular travel apps such as Airbnb, VRBO, TripAdvisor, or Yelp, you will not only find an abundance of ideas for activities in the vicinity, but also a wide range of places to stay sure to fit any budget, including rental homes/condos/apartments, bed and breakfasts, quaint inns, camping or glamping sites, resorts and hotels.
John and I were overwhelmed with all of the choices, but ultimately went with a VRBO rental home one mile from downtown Black Mountain called Getaway Disoway. The owners, Tony and Tricia Wilkerson, were fantastic and responsive communicators, respected our privacy, and provided us with a clean, comfortable, and cozy cottage built in 1941 that we absolutely loved.
There are likewise ample choices of eateries. This was good news for John and me, since we have different dining preferences — gluten-free and plant-based for me; meat, potato, salad for John. We both enjoy eclectic restaurants that are locally owned, and Black Mountain certainly has those!
Our first food stop was FRESH: Wood Fired Pizza, featuring a classic menu of pizza, pasta, salads and desserts. The chef, Mark Tomczak, an award-winning ceramics artist, worked as an assistant chef at The Inn and Spa at Cedar Falls, in Hocking Hills, Ohio. Later, he became head chef at The Colonial, in Jackson, Ohio, before merging his talents. FRESH features Tomczak’s fine food and pottery creations in a vibrant, funky atmosphere with ample outdoors dining. Additionally, Tomczak’s menu offers multiple gluten-free options. John and I loved FRESH so much, we ate there twice!
The next day, we visited Cousins Cuban Cafe, where we met the chef and owner, Beatriz “Betty” Sperry, while trying to decide what to eat. Sperry took charge immediately, asking questions, and making recommendations. Sperry, a first-generation American whose parents immigrated from Cuba to Miami, Florida, proudly shared with us the story of her family. Their pictures adorn one wall of the cafe. Sperry described Cuban cuisine as being robust and full of flavor, but without being too spicy. Oh my, was she ever right, and they also had THE. BEST. COFFEE. EVER. The cafe’s food was like none other we had previously experienced. Sperry made John and me feel like one of the family as we sat at a small table near the kitchen, chatting with her and soaking up the atmosphere. We will definitely return to this homey breakfast/lunch bistro.
If you’re going to hike mountains, you need to fuel up, and that’s exactly what John and I did twice at Blueridge Biscuit Company — home of the gluten-free biscuit!
Unfortunately for me, since we were on vacation, we slept later than we normally would, so the advertised gluten-free, 9-ounce cathead biscuits were regrettably sold out both mornings! No worries for me though, they had numerous other gluten-free offerings, including house made granola and plenty of hot coffee! John appreciated the varied biscuit sandwich choices. There were also plenty of waffles, eggs, proteins and sides sure to please even the pickiest eater.
What vacation isn’t complete without a little Mexican food to spice up the experience? Which is why we had to visit Ole’s Guacamole. Full confession: I am a BIG eater when it comes to Mexican food, especially vegetarian fajitas. John and I visited Ole’s on an evening after our longest hike, and we were hungry. However, the portions at Ole’s were so generous, even I could not eat all of my food! What’s more, my margarita was so big, I couldn’t drink all of it either! Nonetheless, you did not hear either one of us complaining, and based upon the crowd, Ole’s has plenty of adoring fans ready to take on the clean-plate challenge!
Last up on our Black Mountain dining adventures was Black Mountain Bistro. This locally owned and run restaurant offers an eclectic food and drink menu, including vegan/vegetarian and gluten-free options. While dining there, we met Jaiden, our server extraordinaire who answered all of our questions, made recommendations, and even made time to discuss her favorite hiking spots in the area. Our food was outstanding, the atmosphere was inviting, and it appeared to be a local favorite hang-out based upon the people we met. We had hoped to return, but our trip turned out to be one day shorter than planned, thanks to my poor booking skills!
John and I left a bit of our heart in Black Mountain. It is full of outdoor spaces to explore, stunning scenery, a vibrant arts and crafts scene, a hip, but welcoming vibe, and just the right amount of one-of-a-kind locally owned shops, restaurants, and businesses. Stay tuned for more as we are already planning for a second trip to this mountain haven.