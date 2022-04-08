“The calming movement of the sea along with the restless ocean breeze gently caresses me creating a soothing trance which lulls me to a place of peace.” — M. L. Borges
It had been one year since I had last seen the ocean and its companion shoreline. When my husband and I visited the Virginia Beach for 2021 the Shamrock Marathon, it was under COVID restrictions with limited dining and hotel options.
Flashforward one year, and we decided to return. With COVID restrictions greatly reduced, there was more hotel and restaurant availability. On the downside, overall prices were understandably higher to cover the past year’s losses. But this didn’t deter visitors for the 50th anniversary Shamrock Marathon weekend event, as hotels were sold out throughout the town. With a forecast of ample sunshine, light breezes, and temperatures hovering in the 60s and 70s, what was not to love?
This year, John and I stayed at Holiday Inn & Suites North Beach, ideally situated alongside the north end of the VB boardwalk. We were within walking distance to dining choices as well as the King Neptune statue, the heart of the Shamrock events. The hotel staff was friendly and accommodating, and it was located next to the starting line for the marathon and half-marathon! When you combine that with the ability to fall asleep listening to the waves gently lapping the shore, we are sure to return here on future trips.
One dining spot we were eager to return to was the Pocahontas Pancake and Waffle House. This iconic VB gem serves up breakfast and lunch, and visitors need to be ready to wait during peak hours. It is worth the wait! The staff is attentive, friendly, and since this was our second year to visit, we couldn’t help but take note that much of the wait staff was the same — a sure sign that this establishment is doing something right.
Looking over the menu at Pocahontas Pancakes is like reading a novella; they have so many choices! I am in love with their gluten-free waffles. Plus, they offer a wide array of scrumptious toppings. The fresh fruit bowl is actually fresh. John loves their sandwiches, biscuits, and eggs, and we both feast on their ample portions. With their signature, locally roasted coffee — this place, well, takes the cake! John and I both love this restaurant and cannot recommend it enough.
Another local VB gem we discovered last year is Side Street Cantina. Located at the southern end of VB, it features Peruvian-influenced Mexican fare in a colorful atmosphere, filled with bold and lively artwork. Their house-made chips and salsa are fresh, crisp and tasty. Their menu offers a variety of signature dishes and cocktails for those so inclined. John ordered arroz con pollo, and I ordered vegetarian fajitas. Both were delicious!
While dining at Side Street, the manager, Alicia Mummert, recommended that we go visit her best friend, Julie, the manager at Mannino’s Italian Bistro, for dinner one night, so we headed to Mannino’s on Friday night — perfect for carb-loading before I ran my own virtual half-marathon on Saturday. The bistro felt warm, welcoming, and the aromas were mouth-watering. Our server was none other than Julie’s daughter, Abigail, and her friend, Katie. Along with Julie, these ladies were engaging, made excellent recommendations and provided exceptional service. The gluten-free choices were as wide and varied as I have experienced in an Italian restaurant, and there were even a few gluten-free dessert options!
John chose Vitello parmigiana with fresh melted mozzarella on top, and I savored every bite of the gluten-free penne semplice without sausage. I ordered their gluten-free truffles to go. I have to say this meal fully fueled my 13.1-mile run the following morning. Mannino’s is another establishment John and I highly recommend for those who love Italian!
Saturday night, after a half-marathon run, I was ready to indulge. We decided to give Abbey Road Pub and Restaurant a try. This eatery offers breakfast, lunch and dinner and makes the bold claim to have the BEST gluten-free menu in Virginia Beach! They also boast over 42 drafts and crafts, are certified Green Virginia, have a dog-friendly patio, and offer free parking for patrons. Their menus were wide, varied, and while I could have easily eaten on the more healthy side, I chose to indulge on a plate of nachos supreme sans chili and served up with black beans instead. It was not my usual plant forward meal, but I did enjoy it with a fresh green salad! Meanwhile, John splurged on lobster mac and cheese. Abbey Road had an upbeat and energetic vibe, it offered attentive service, and a uniquely diverse menu, including vegan and gluten-free options. This is one place John and I will visit again.
On a side note of interest, John and I visited Sandbridge Beach one afternoon and found that it reminded us somewhat of the Outer Banks of North Carolina, full of ample vacation homes, both of new construction as well as traditional beach bungalows. Located south of VB, it struck us as a more quiet area in which to stay, especially for those larger family/friend gatherings in which you are happy to cook, relax, and soak in nothing but sand, shoreline, and ocean vibes!
Regardless of which type of vacation you prefer, the VB area offers visitors plenty of options — from low-key to highly engaged and all choices in between. The Shamrock Marathon weekend especially offers a family-friendly atmosphere, but is also full options for adults. And, if you love new food adventures, as John and I do, rest assured, Virginia Beach has plenty to offer. Perhaps it is true, Virginia is for lovers — lovers of fun, beach, sun, water, and, of course, food — glorious food!