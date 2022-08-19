The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Watermelon slushie

With just a few ingredients and a blender, you can create the perfect recovery drink after your hot August workouts.

 Stephanie Hill | The Lawrence Herald

“The USDA has found that watermelon actually stimulates the release of excel perspiration, so heat stroke will not be on your radar so long as you have a cold one in your hands.” — 11 Foods That Help Prevent Heat Stroke | Eat This Not That

With the start of school comes all of the fall team sports’ practices in the August heat and humidity. From band camp to preseason soccer practice and all other sports in between, it is a sweaty time of year! With all that sweat comes the risk of dehydration. Despite coaches’ best efforts to encourage kids to drink, athletes often leave August practices depleted of essential fluids, salts and electrolytes.

Stephanie Hill is a freelance writer and a teacher at St. Joseph Catholic School in Huntington. She is also a lifelong resident of Lawrence County. She can be reached at hill992@zoominternet.net. Or you can check out her website, stephsimply.com.

