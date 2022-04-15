“Today, when nearly every question can be handled instantly by Siri, Google, or Alexa, we’re losing the habit of pausing to look inward, or to one another for answers. But even Siri doesn’t know everything. And Google can’t tell you why your son or daughter is feeling hopeless or excited, or why your significant other feels not so significant lately, or why you can’t shake chronic low-level anxiety that plagues you.” — Vironika Tugaleva
My classroom now includes an Apple TV through which I connect a computer or iPad in order to project content onto a whiteboard. One day recently, it wasn’t working, and after completing a few troubleshooting steps, I was at a loss. A co-worker suggested that I unplug the device for a short time, then plug it back in. Which led me down a path of reflection.
I marvel at the technology in my classroom. The most advanced technology that I used with my students during my early years of teaching in the late 1980s was a rolling chalkboard that was also magnetic! Since then, the role of technology in my classroom and in life has remarkably transformed.
It reminds me of making a snowperson as a kid. Forming the largest part of the snowperson required concerted effort, and it was slow work. With each segment, however, the snowperson became easier to form, and the results came faster. Eventually though, no matter how much more snow did or did not fall, the snowperson melted away into the soil, becoming part of the neighborhood’s foundation.
In a similar, but much more complex fashion, technology became integral to humans. First, its development was a slow, laborious process that required the endeavors of many. People would gather and marvel at the latest creation, until eventually those cow-spotted boxes became a common home delivery sighting. However, as information began to gather, momentum picked up, and soon the technological developments started evolving at an even more rapid pace until the technology melted and integrated into the very foundation of society, no longer a curiosity.
Information can be gathered in a few keystrokes. One can gather statistics, facts and figures at any time of the day or night. This acquisition of data is neither good nor bad — it all comes down to the producer and user of information. Unfortunately, there seems to be a growing sea of pride developing among those who can amass large quantities of data, gathering facts in their head — as if the more data one can gather, the more important their opinion becomes.
This has also led to a new disdain for one another’s feelings. I have seen it crudely phrased on bumper stickers and yard signs, and I’ve likewise overheard it stated slightly more civilly (although often still aggressively) in conversations. In fact, I have even made similar statements. However, I do believe there is a danger in discounting the emotions of others.
I could make the argument that those who state that they dismiss feelings or emotions are still unwittingly attached to their own. Their pursuit of information, on which they make their various stands, is motivated by the good feelings that accompany their accumulation of data. In fact, according to the latest data, the use of technology — even in intellectual pursuits — is designed to create positive sensations driven by dopamine, those feel-good chemicals released by the brain. This is the same chemical response behind both positive habits and negative addictions. Therefore, to say a person’s feelings don’t matter is ironic, since at the most biological level, it is dopamine driving one’s attachment to gather facts, data and statistics.
I absolutely value knowledge, and I enjoy listening, reading, and discussing valid research content. In fact, without it, I would not have an education, nor would I have a job. In fact, without these intellectual endeavors, society as a whole would not have made many of the significant advances that contribute to our well-being.
Instead, I think that the danger resides in valuing data above all else, causing us to lose sight of the importance of unplugging and listening to that still, small voice within each of us. It is that voice — that level of consciousness — that allows us to discern right from wrong and develop those less-intellectual, but critical pursuits, such as compassion, empathy, communication, adaptability, creativity, interpersonal skills, teamwork and collaboration, and so forth. Without these so-called soft-skills, humanity is not any different from technology.
We are in the early stages of spring. The ground is softening, and soon, the soil will be prepared for cultivation. Branches, rocks, and any other debris will need to be removed, the soil will require proper tilling, leveling, and fertilization in order for those tiny seeds to grow into a harvest of bountiful, nutrient-dense food.
Likewise, it is only by unplugging and pulling ourselves away from devices that we can prepare, fertilize, remove mental detritus, and grow a harvest of intra- and inter-personal skills — which starts when we take time to plant seeds of faith in order to grow our relationship with our Creator.
Faith is not about intellectuality. I believe faith requires conviction, and that conviction comes from the cultivation of one’s inner world — the heart center, the residence of emotions. Faith is not tangible, it cannot statistically be verified. However, I argue that without faith, we cannot fully develop emotionally. In fact, I would go so far as to state that without faith, we cannot understand, offer, and receive love; and without love, we are little more than a “resounding gong or a clanging cymbal” as one of my favorite Bible verses states.
As such, I strongly suspect that many of the wars waged around us, both at home and abroad, have as much to do with a lack of faith and development of all those so-called soft skills, as they do intellectual evaluation of facts, statistics, and data. Unfortunately, we may not be able to control conflict around us, but we do have a choice in how often we unplug, look within, and cultivate our own faith. It is through these unplugged pauses that our faith becomes more strongly rooted, increasing our trust in the belief that Divine Providence will provide for a path through — maybe not the way we had hoped, but a plan, nonetheless, for all things to work toward the higher good.
So pardon me if I do value unplugging from all that input, and stand in the center of my faith — the heart of my emotions. I believe that it is through regular bouts of unplugging — even for short periods — that my faith is renewed, my resolve is strengthened, and I am refreshed and once more ready to move forward in the data-driven world — just as the Apple TV in my classroom ultimately did. The difference between the Apple TV and me comes down to my faith — my emotional heart center. I believe the same is true for humanity.