“Thousands of people in the area are still without power because downed trees are getting in the way of utility crews that are trying to fix the power lines. By calling in the Ohio National Guard, we can help restore power faster and also prevent future flooding by removing debris from the water before the weather warms up.” — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Feb.19
When the first ice storm hit on a Thursday evening, John, my husband, and I had just eaten an early dinner. Within the hour of finishing dinner, the power kicked off. We tried to get our generator working, but to no avail. Ultimately, the power only ended up being off 6 to 8 hours. No big deal.
Life went on as normal for John, our college-aged daughter, Madelyn, and me. However, we could see some signs of storm demolition all along the state route on which we live in Ohio.
Additionally, many of our co-workers living in West Virginia were without power for days, with a few never regaining power before the second round of ice hit Feb. 15.
The following Monday, due to the storm’s impending presence, I made the call to once again, prepare dinner early. We had just sat down to eat, when we heard what sounded like gunfire. Then came another, and another, and another as branches all around our rural home began breaking. Half an inch of ice coated tree making them look like winter goblins with tentacles of certain danger and doom.
Next began what my confused mind thought was lightning. Lightning in the midst of snow, ice, and sleet? Flashes of light repeatedly displayed all around us. Transformers and power lines were exploding like bombs as the pop, pop, pop of tree branches continued to battle on. Craaack! With the snap of a limb, our home’s power seemed to disintegrate along with the trees. Darkness enveloped us, and the sound of the weather war soldiered on all around. This. Was. It.
Scrambling for flashlights, candles, and emergency radio, Maddie and I made our way through the house as John kept stepping outside checking on the house and our vehicles. Gallon jugs of water were strategically placed throughout the house because when we lose power, we likewise lose running water from our electric well pump. We made jokes regarding the toilet. “If it’s yellow, let it mellow; if it’s brown, flush it down.” Resorting to potty humor was, indeed, juvenile, but laughter seemed better than crying. Little did we know we were in for five days without power or running water.
Going to bed that night, extra quilts on the bed (Thank you, Mammaw Musick!), we fell asleep to the snap, crackle, pop of what was NOT the famous cereal, but instead the very real surrounding woodland. Waking in the morning, the house temperature had significantly dropped. Walking quietly into the kitchen, as I was the first one up, I realized I would not be starting my day with a hot cup of coffee. The fun had only begun.
Our neighbor shared with us that early Tuesday morning when he attempted to drive to work, he was stopped by a sheriff’s deputy who told him 20 or more trees were down over the road. Hours later, when John and I finally ventured out for more water, instant coffee and other supplies, it was like traveling an obstacle course. We navigated around downed trees and limbs, fallen telephone and electric poles, power lines and debris. All around us, the typically scenic route looked like a war zone. There were countless dark, injured homes and vehicles with shattered safety glass. Shrapnel of wood covered the roads and glistening white snow.
Sparkling tree limbs, weighed down by ice, bent low. Scraaape! Their frosted tips like fingernails scraped our windows, hood, and doors.
John and I veered off-course on our way to Huntington to drop off our recyclables in the designated receptacles behind the local post office. Much to our astonishment, this parking lot of a large abandoned storefront was not empty as it usually is. Instead, there were 20 to 30 power company vehicles loaded with buckets, bulldozing equipment, transformers, power poles, and so forth. Employees were gathered in circles talking. John and I felt an overwhelming surge of gratitude.
John rolled down his window. I rolled down mine. Out each of our windows, we began thanking these workers for their efforts to abate the surrounding devastation and destruction.
We repeated our words of gratitude any time we ventured for supplies throughout this past icy week. It was important to us that they know their efforts were appreciated, especially given the bitter weather conditions.
While I know that these power workers, tree removal specialists, state troopers, local law enforcement, National Guard members and other community members were compensated for their time, they were, nonetheless, sacrificing time away from their family, friends, and loved ones. This is time that they will never get back in order to help restore power for complete strangers. Hours spent in frigid temperatures, snow squalls, and dangerous conditions is not for the faint of heart. This type of work requires grit, determination, and empathy — the ability to feel the needs of others.
Therefore, to all the men and women who have and/or are working to repair the power, remove the fallen trees, restore safe road travel, and return water and power services to the many without, my family and I thank you. Thank you for your long hours, your exposure to the winter elements, and your personal risk in often dangerous situations. We are grateful for your time, energy, focus. May your generosity circle back to you in some form. Thank you, thank you, thank you.