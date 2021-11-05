“Effort is like toothpaste: You can usually squeeze out just a little bit more.” — attributed to a former pastor, the Rev. Larry Brisker
Have you ever been so tired that you feel a bit lightheaded? I know I have personally experienced that feeling on more than one occasion, and it can be a bit worrisome. Scenes of traffic accidents caused by a driver who fell asleep often enter my mind on those bone-tired days as my thoughts trend toward dramatic, worst-case scenarios
Recently, I was standing at my classroom whiteboard, writing something in preparation for the incoming class. I could feel the lead weight of my fatigue as if I were wearing the heavy X-ray protective vest worn once a year during a regular dental check-up. The lined, dark circles under my colleagues’ eyes that I had observed that morning revealed that I wasn’t the only one, and the students coming and going from my classroom looked just as worn down.
As the next class began, I asked the students how they were doing before beginning instruction. One student honestly answered, “I’m really tired, Ms. Hill. I just want to sleep.”
Other students piped up in agreement. I thoroughly understood. Long gone were the well-rested days of August and September. By this point in the school year, students’ stamina was wearing down. Their growing bodies and minds were in need of a rest, but the school calendar stated it wasn’t yet time.
I needed to encourage them to hang on a bit longer. Therefore, I shared with this particular group the lesson of the toothpaste tube courtesy of my own long-ago teen years. It was handed down to me via an object lesson designed to emphasize the importance of the morning’s scripture reading given by a former, beloved pastor, the Rev. Brisker. Unfortunately, I do not recall the scripture. However, for the sake of illustrative purposes, I’ll use Luke 1:37, “For nothing will be impossible with God.”
In the small sanctuary of the church my family attended, I sat with my red, leather-bound Bible with my name embossed in gold lettering across the bottom. It was one of those Bibles with thumb-cut indexing, so the user could find the books of the Bible with ease. While I cannot pretend that I was always this attentive — I was a teenager, after all — I do recall paying attention long enough to look up the scripture the kindly pastor read.
On this particular Sunday, I know that I was daydreaming as I gazed out one of the sanctuary windows. At the time, the windows were not stained glass, but instead covered with wavy, flame-shaped, pastel shades. While I could not see outside, I could observe that the sun was shining brightly, and I was ready to get out into it. Plus, I was probably hungry by that point too!
It was hearing the reverend’s wife’s name, Rita, that caught my attention. If ever there was a saint on earth, Rita was one! Though she was full of good humor, and loved to heartily laugh along with her husband, her gentle, tenderhearted nature always shone through her eyes. Why was he talking about Rita in his sermon?
Refocusing my attention, I realized the Rev. Brisker was talking about their family budget in order to help make a point. He described how, the closer it got to payday, the more they had to stretch their budget in order to make ends meet. He described the way Rita and he had to constantly remind his own three kids to turn out lights, don’t waste products such as shampoo and other toiletries, serve themselves only what they eat, rather than waste food, and so forth. These were certainly common themes in my own childhood household.
He then focused on the amount of toothpaste the kids used. This was the time period in which toothpaste tubes were made of some sort of collapsible metal. The Rev. Brisker described the effort and pains Rita would take to squeeze and compactly roll the tube of toothpaste in order to “squeeze out a little bit more.” It was then, the Rev. B lowered the hammer.
With God, he proclaimed, nothing was impossible. There was always a little bit more for each of us — more strength, more perseverance, more love, more patience, more kindness, more gentleness and so forth. God’s budget was (and is) an endless supply designed to increase our strength and meet our needs. The Rev. B encouraged his flock to know that through prayer, and a bit of effort, we could make it through whatever challenges we were facing. From managing a family budget to facing down a personal crisis as well as any other number of obstacles in between, we could endure and squeeze out a little bit more.
I wish I could say that my students were super motivated and inspired by that story. Most were rather unfazed. However, that remembrance served as a powerful reminder to myself, and hopefully to you, Dear Reader, that we, too, can keep going. There’s always a little more toothpaste in the tube of life. Hang in there, my friends, hang in there.