ASHLAND -- The Storytellers of Appalachia Book Club will discuss “The Sanctuary” by Caleb A. Hurt at its next meeting on May 11.

The book is about 15-year-old Taggart Martin, who is faced with the decision to join The Expeditionary Forces — with horrible rations, inadequate equipment, and almost no chance of survival — or letting his family starve. He feels like there's only one option.

