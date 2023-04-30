ASHLAND -- The Storytellers of Appalachia Book Club will discuss “The Sanctuary” by Caleb A. Hurt at its next meeting on May 11.
The book is about 15-year-old Taggart Martin, who is faced with the decision to join The Expeditionary Forces — with horrible rations, inadequate equipment, and almost no chance of survival — or letting his family starve. He feels like there's only one option.
Outside of the walls, danger awaits. With drug lords and the resistance waiting around every corner, Taggart is constantly on edge. But soon the thing Taggart fears the most may come true. The enemy has always been inside the walls.
“The Sanctuary” is Book 1 of The Walled City series. Hurt is a lawyer and author who writes mostly dark fantasy, dystopian and horror. He lives in Ashland with his wife, son, dog and cat.
The Storytellers of Appalachia Book Club meets 6-7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Conquest Books, 2824 Holt St., Ashland. The group reads and discusses books written by Appalachian authors. For more information, find them on Facebook at @appalachianbookclub.
