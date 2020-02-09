WAYNE — The Wayne County Family Resource Network and the WVU Extension Service are partnering to offer a hands-on program for parents and their children ages 10-14.
The Strengthening Families Program is free with dinner served each Tuesday night at the Fort Gay PreK-8 school. The dates include: Feb. 18 and 25, and March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31. The program runs from 5 to 7:30 p.m. each day.
The Strengthening Families Program is an evidence-based parent, youth and family skills-building curriculum that prevents teen substance abuse and other behavior problems. It also strengthens parent and youth communication skills, increases academic success in youth, and prevents violence and aggressive behavior at home and at school.
The program has space for seven to 10 families, which involves one parent and one child.
For more information or to register, contact the WVU Extension Service Wayne County office at 304-272-6839 or julie.tritz@mail.wvu.edu.