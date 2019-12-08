HUNTINGTON — The play “Stuart Little” will be presented by First Stage Theatre Company at the Huntington City Hall auditorium, 500 8th St., on Dec. 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 15 at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $8 for students age 12 and under and $10 for adults.
The play is based on the beloved children’s book by E.B. White that tells the story of a talking mouse who is born to human parents in New York City. The play is adapted by Joseph Robinette for The Dramatic Publishing Company.
The show features more than 25 young performers from the Tri-State area, ranging in age from high school to elementary students.
The directing team includes Director Zach Davis, Assistant Director Madelein Jackson and Costume Designer Tish Maynard.
For more information or to reserve tickets, call 304-416-KIDS (304-416-5437) or visit the First Stage website at www.firststagetheatre.org.
“Stuart Little” is the second show in the 30th season for Huntington’s long-running children’s theater. Based in Huntington, the First Stage Theatre Company is a 501©3 nonprofit dedicated to providing an educational, developmental experience for young people through the performing arts.
The mission of First Stage Theatre Company is to provide opportunities for children to develop social and communication skills by participating in the performing arts and to promote fine arts education through the presentation of theatrical productions to children and families in our community.