Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on "Stuber," which is rated R and currently playing in theaters.
In "Stuber," Kumail Nanjiani stars as Stu, who works in a sporting goods store and has another job aiming for five-star reviews as an Uber driver. The movie's title is a nickname given to Nanjiani's character by his boss at the sporting goods store.
Dave Bautista plays police officer Vic Manning, whose partner (Karen Gillan) is killed as the movie begins and he is working very hard to track down the man responsible.
Vic winds up booking a ride with Stu on the day that he is recovering from eye surgery. With his vision too blurry for driving, Vic needs a ride to meet up with an informant who could lead him to the man who killed his partner. Stu is hoping to drop Vic off at his destination and then meet up with Becca (Betty Gilpin), a friend whom he wants to date. Things don't work out that way as Vic makes Stu drive him to various locations for different confrontations while the two have humorous interactions along the way.
"Stuber" has plenty of adventure but also has violent scenes, foul language and a brief nude scene. In general, I feel that many movies could tone down the violence, nudity and use of foul language. For me, "Stuber" falls into that category as well, especially in a totally unnecessary fight scene between the two lead characters. Yet, the two stars still manage to be amusing throughout the film.
Natalie Morales is good in her role as Vic's daughter, and Oscar winner Mira Sorvino has a key role as one of Vic's colleagues.
Also, by the end of the film, the two main characters have come to appreciate and learn something from each other.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.