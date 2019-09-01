CINCINNATI — Students are invited to submit artwork to the 31st Ohio River Sweep, an annual volunteer cleanup of the Ohio River and many of its tributaries. Thousands of volunteers participate in the event, collecting tons of trash from the shoreline of the Ohio River.
The Student Art Contest, held in conjunction with the Ohio River Sweep, encourages participation in the cleanup event. The winning artwork will be used to create promotional materials for the 2020 Ohio River Sweep.
Fourteen prizes will be awarded. The grand prize is $500 and the school representing the grand prize winner will also receive a prize. Thirteen $50 prizes will be awarded - one to a winner in each grade level.
The Student Art Contest is open to students (public and private, K-12) living in or attending schools in counties bordering the Ohio River or counties participating in the Ohio River Sweep.
This includes all counties along the Ohio River in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois. Deadline for the Student Art Contest is Dec. 20.
The Ohio River Sweep is organized by the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO), the water pollution control agency for the Ohio River.
For more information about the Ohio River Sweep Student Art Contest or for complete contest rules, contact Lisa Cochran at 513-231-7719 or visit www.ohioriversweep.org.