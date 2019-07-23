HURRICANE, W.Va. — Danielle Mannina, a ninth-grader at Poca High School in Poca, West Virginia, was a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders in Boston from June 23-23.
The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields. The purpose of this event is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country who aspire to be physicians or medical scientists to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal.
Mannina's nomination letter was signed by Dr. Mario Capecchi, winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine and the Science Director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists to represent West Virginia based on her academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine.
She hopes to become a National Merit Finalist and attend Harvard University in Boston.