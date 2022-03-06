The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Flowers bloom on the trees around the Cabell County Courthouse on April 6, 2021, in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — In honor of April being National County Government Month, the County Commissioners’ Association of West Virginia is hosting an annual essay contest.

Eighth-grade students across West Virginia are invited to participate in the contest, Cabell County Commissioners Jim Morgan and Kelli Sobonya announced in a news release.

Monetary prizes will be awarded for first-, second- and third-place student winners. The first-place winner’s teacher will also win a monetary prize for classroom activities. The first-place student and teacher will each receive $500. The second-place student will receive $300, and the third-place student $200. Five honorable mention students will be awarded $50.

A goal of CCAWV is to “increase information and public awareness about county government and the office of County Commissioner,” the announcement said. The essay contest’s goal is to partner with West Virginia educators to teach students about their local county commission.

To enter, students are asked to type a 500-word essay on the topic: “How does my county commission make life better for me?” All entries must be emailed to jennifer@ccawv.org by 5 p.m. Friday, April 22. Visit www.ccawv.org to see the application and learn more.

For more information, contact Jennifer Piercy at jennifer@ccawv.org or 304-345-4639.

Winners will be announced by Monday, May 2.

To learn more about the local County Commission:

  • Take a class field trip to a County Commission meeting.
  • Watch a commission meeting online. The

Cabell County Commission posts audio recordings

  • on YouTube.
  • Ask county commissioners to speak to your class.
  • Watch a series of informational videos on

www.ccawv.org that discusses the roles and responsibilities of county commissioners.

