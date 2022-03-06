HUNTINGTON — In honor of April being National County Government Month, the County Commissioners’ Association of West Virginia is hosting an annual essay contest.
Eighth-grade students across West Virginia are invited to participate in the contest, Cabell County Commissioners Jim Morgan and Kelli Sobonya announced in a news release.
Monetary prizes will be awarded for first-, second- and third-place student winners. The first-place winner’s teacher will also win a monetary prize for classroom activities. The first-place student and teacher will each receive $500. The second-place student will receive $300, and the third-place student $200. Five honorable mention students will be awarded $50.
A goal of CCAWV is to “increase information and public awareness about county government and the office of County Commissioner,” the announcement said. The essay contest’s goal is to partner with West Virginia educators to teach students about their local county commission.
To enter, students are asked to type a 500-word essay on the topic: “How does my county commission make life better for me?” All entries must be emailed to jennifer@ccawv.org by 5 p.m. Friday, April 22. Visit www.ccawv.org to see the application and learn more.
