ASHLAND — Thirty-two Ashland Community and Technical College students were inducted into the Alpha Omega Gamma Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society for the 2019-2020 academic year. An international honor society of two-year colleges, PTK focuses on scholarship, leadership, fellowship and service. Inductees must have a 3.25 grade point average, on a 4.0 scale, on at least 18 credit hours that can be applied toward an associate degree.
Chapter advisors are Dan Bailey, professor and counselor; Youba Ouldmoulayeelarbi, program coordinator of the business administration program; and Cindy Shelton, professor of mathematics.
Inductees are listed below by city of residence.
Kentucky
ASHLAND: Brittany Nicole Cochran, Julie Ann Conrad, Desiree’ Lynn Cooke, Sheena I. M. Donta, Kathryn Paige Lively, Maya Alyse Madden, Megan Lynne Magruder, Timothy Andrew McKinney, Layne Anthony Meek and Shamae Nickole White.
CATLETTSBURG: David Bryan Porter II.
FLATWOODS: Austin Blake Clifton, Rachel Leigh Halterman and Joseph Aaron Pennington.
GARRISON: Maria Maggard.
GRAYSON: Alexis Michele Griffith, Shane Allen Johnson, Veronica Kay Kirk, Tabitha L. Skaggs and Scott Edward Stanisky.
GREENUP: Hannah Marie Royster.
LOUISA: James Pauley-Barker.
RUSSELL: Lukah Adam Sharp.
SOUTH SHORE: Charles F. Bachor and Mark Anthony Boggs.
WILLARD: Hailey Nicole Sexton.
Ohio
IRONTON: Arica Nichelle Johnson.
KITTS HILL: Lacey Faye Estep.
SOUTH POINT: Jennifer Lynn Gilkerson and Joseph Eugene Merrill Jr.
WHEELERSBURG: Chelsea Renae Pierce.
West Virginia
LAVALETTE: Ashton Summer Welker.