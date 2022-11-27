The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Tourism and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History invite all West Virginia students in grades K-12 to participate in the 2023 Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition, according to a news release.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, Dec. 2. Only one entry may be submitted per student.

