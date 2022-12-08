Kenzie Buchanan opened Studio 301 in Chesapeake, Ohio, when she was just 16 years old. The studio will perform a unique version of "The Nutcracker," featuring a variety of dance genres, at The Foundry Theater in Huntington on Dec. 9-10.
HUNTINGTON — Local business owner Kenzie Buchanan became an entrepreneur at a very young age. She knew what she wanted to do early in life and simply went for it, starting her own dance studio by the time she was 16 years old.
Buchanan learned to dance at a young age and loved it, but she knew by the time she was a teenager that she wasn’t interested in being on the stage. What she was interested in was supporting performing arts and helping others fulfill their own stage dreams. That led her to create Studio 301 at 518 3rd Ave. in Chesapeake, Ohio, right across the 6th Street Bridge.
Now, just two-and-a-half years into its existence, the folks at Studio 301 are performing a unique version of “The Nutcracker” in downtown Huntington this weekend.
In an effort to present a holiday dance-oriented show that does not step on the toes of the many versions of “The Nutcracker” ballet being presented this time of year, Buchanan and her crew have created a new version that not only features ballet, but also offers up jazz, acrobatics, baton, tap and contemporary dance.
There will be three chances to see this version of “The Nutcracker,” all taking place at the Foundry Theater at 800 5th Ave., Huntington.
First up, there will be a special presentation of The Studio 301 Nutcracker at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9. This particular show is designated for parents and kids 10 and younger with limited seating so the kids can move around and react to the dancing. Tickets for this event will be $30 for both one parent and one child 10 and younger.
This inventive version of “The Nutcracker” will then be presented for the general public at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10. Tickets for the prime-time performances are $20.
Buchanan began dancing at age 3, growing up in Proctorville with a mother who was a dance instructor. Her father, Jonathan Buchanan, is the Lady Dragons head basketball coach at Fairland High School in Rome Township, Ohio.
“I have been dancing ever since the age of 3, and later on, I learned how to choreograph dances as well,” said Buchanan. “When I was 16, I decided that I really didn’t want to be on stage anymore, and yet I wanted other people to be on stage and I wanted to direct them. So, I opened my own Studio 301 in May of 2020. I had some money saved up for a trip I had planned to go on, but then the COVID pandemic happened and the trip was canceled, which was not fun at the time. But, it turned out to be a perfect moment to create the studio because school was also canceled and everything kind of fell into place.
“A lot of bad things happened during COVID, but for me, I was able to take a step back from everything else I was doing and really focus on my dream, which was to open a dance studio,” Buchanan said. “My biggest supporters were my parents who kept saying, ‘Keep pushing, you can do this,’ and the community ... kept supporting me as well. I’m very thankful for all of them.”
What is special about Studio 301 is that it will take on dance students whom other studios might overlook.
“We have a lot of kids that have never danced before that come to us to learn, which makes us different from some studios,” said Buchanan. “We really work to provide an opportunity for older kids who have never danced before to do so. Sofia Holley, Selena Lin, and all of my staff members have done a great job of nurturing that environment.”
As for this new version of “The Nutcracker,” the goal was to be different in a creative way that allowed those who do different kinds of dances to participate.
“I have danced ‘The Nutcracker’ my entire life, and it is usually presented as a classical ballet story. And it is beautiful when told that way, but because our dance studio doesn’t 100% focus on ballet, we bring in other different styles,” said Buchanan. “So, when we decided that we wanted to do ‘The Nutcracker,’ we decided to showcase all of the different forms that we teach, including jazz, baton, tap, acrobatics and modern and contemporary dancing. It has been a good thing because we are able to feature everybody’s talents and go from there.”
