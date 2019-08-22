08xxdance_34392.jpg

Submitted photo Participants portray their favorite character during a Summer Disney Dance Party at Nancy’s School of Dance in Huntington.

The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON - Nancy's School of Dance hosted a Summer Disney Dance Party in July, with participants portraying their favorite character.

Instructors participated as Tigger, Moana, Merida, Jasmine, Rapunzel and Snow White.

Nancy's School of Dance will hold its 56th year of fall registration from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 24 at the studio, located at 731 5th St. West in Huntington.

The studio offers classes for ages 2-80 in tap, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, baton, preschool, and Mommy & Me.

For more information, find Nancy's School of Dance on Facebook or call 304-697-2840.

